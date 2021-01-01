MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and duty upon striking fixtures after allegedly striking a light pole and utility box on South Jackson and West Eighth streets.
11:46 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and open container of alcohol on West Third and South Lilly streets.
* Six noninjury vehicle crashes were reported.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:13 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 1100 block of Guernsey Cutoff Road near Potlatch.
2:59 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant on Onaway Road in Potlatch.
* Four vehicle slide-offs were reported.
* Four noninjury vehicle crashes were reported.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:30 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
1:07 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Southeast Bishop Boulevard and South Grand Avenue.
3:16 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury traffic collision on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.
3:47 p.m. — Police received a report that a vehicle struck a mailbox on the 300 block of Northwest Thomas Street.
3:54 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 800 block of Northwest Guy Street.
4:12 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury traffic collision on the 1100 block of East Main Street.
4:30 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
5:43 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road near the corner of Northeast Terre View and Palouse Ridge drives.
7:04 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 600 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.
Thursday
3:56 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 600 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
10:55 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Southeast Nevada Street and Olympia Road.
3:07 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of vehicle prowl on the 700 block of Southeast Forest Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:53 a.m. — Deputies received a trespassing complaint for the 600 block of South Main Street in Colfax.
8:24 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on the 2400 block of North Grand Avenue in Pullman.
10:50 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1000 block of North Sumner Street in Colfax.
11:27 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported near the corner of U.S. Highway 195 and Parvin Road in Colfax.
3:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Pullman Albion and Pat Old roads.
4:17 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of U.S. Highway 195 and Dry Creek Road in Colfax.
5:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to a noninjury traffic collision near the intersection of U.S. Highway 195 and Danaher Road in Colfax.