​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

2 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and duty upon striking fixtures after allegedly striking a light pole and utility box on South Jackson and West Eighth streets.

11:46 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and open container of alcohol on West Third and South Lilly streets.

* Six noninjury vehicle crashes were reported.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:13 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 1100 block of Guernsey Cutoff Road near Potlatch.

2:59 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant on Onaway Road in Potlatch.

* Four vehicle slide-offs were reported.

* Four noninjury vehicle crashes were reported.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

6:30 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

1:07 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Southeast Bishop Boulevard and South Grand Avenue.

3:16 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury traffic collision on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

3:47 p.m. — Police received a report that a vehicle struck a mailbox on the 300 block of Northwest Thomas Street.

3:54 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 800 block of Northwest Guy Street.

4:12 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury traffic collision on the 1100 block of East Main Street.

4:30 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

5:43 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road near the corner of Northeast Terre View and Palouse Ridge drives.

7:04 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 600 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.

Thursday

3:56 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 600 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

10:55 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Southeast Nevada Street and Olympia Road.

3:07 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of vehicle prowl on the 700 block of Southeast Forest Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

7:53 a.m. — Deputies received a trespassing complaint for the 600 block of South Main Street in Colfax.

8:24 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on the 2400 block of North Grand Avenue in Pullman.

10:50 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1000 block of North Sumner Street in Colfax.

11:27 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported near the corner of U.S. Highway 195 and Parvin Road in Colfax.

3:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Pullman Albion and Pat Old roads.

4:17 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of U.S. Highway 195 and Dry Creek Road in Colfax.

5:43 p.m. — Deputies responded to a noninjury traffic collision near the intersection of U.S. Highway 195 and Danaher Road in Colfax.

