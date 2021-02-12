MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:31 a.m. — Obscene graffiti was reported on a bathroom stall at East City Park.
8:24 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near Bearable Dentistry on South Main Street.
12:41 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
2:04 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
2:24 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Hope Center.
2:53 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of North Van Buren Street.
4:09 p.m. — A man reportedly hit a woman at or near Sonic Drive-In but officers were unable to locate the two people.
4:30 p.m. — A sign was reportedly stolen from a yard on the 900 block of West A Street.
5:27 p.m. — Two unlocked vehicles were reportedly broken into on the 300 block of East D Street but nothing appears to have been stolen.
5:39 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly rummaged through on the 900 block of East First Street but nothing noticeable was stolen.
6:06 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly rummaged through on the 100 block of North Hayes Street but nothing appears to have been stolen.
11:19 p.m. — An unidentified man reportedly stole at least two beers from Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
Wednesday
12:58 p.m. — A property manager on the 1600 block of South Main Street reported a tenant sent her sexual text messages and said sexual things to her in passing.
1:32 p.m. — A Mason jar with about $20 in loose change was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 600 block of East Third Street. Another vehicle was allegedly rummaged through but nothing was stolen.
1:57 p.m. — A watch was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 200 block of South Polk Street.
4:15 p.m. — Fraud was reported at the VandalStore.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:21 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
3:10 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:21 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Kamiaken Street.
10:29 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Terre View Drive.
1:04 p.m. — An officer found a runaway on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
3:59 p.m. — A collision was reported on Northwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:37 p.m. — Two people were arrested on State Route 195 in Colfax for possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.
11:39 p.m. — A driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Sand Road in Pullman.