PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
2:09 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Northwest True Street.
3:17 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1100 block of Northeast Valley Road.
4:24 p.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.
8:59 p.m. — Police arrested a 32-year-old woman on the 1600 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive for alleged fourth-degree domestic violence.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
5:29 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Northeast Wilson Road and East Grimes Way.
Wednesday
12:45 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:34 p.m. — A deputy and the coroner responded to an unconscious person on Johnson Road in Pullman.
10:52 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on State Route 128 and State Route 193 in Clarkston.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
5:15 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 700 block of South Main Street.
6:16 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
9:43 p.m. — A fire was reported on the 300 block of North Howard Street.