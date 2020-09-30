MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:33 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
7:24 a.m. — Two packages were reportedly stolen from a mailbox on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
7:29 a.m. — An 18-year-old University of Idaho student was reportedly playing with a knife and acting strangely at the Wallace Residence Center.
8:38 a.m. — A 59-year-old man who had coffee thrown at him Saturday near the Moscow Police Department reported he wants the 55-year-old man who threw the coffee detained and tested for possible diseases he could have been exposed to from the coffee.
10:38 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Third and South Main streets.
11:54 a.m. — A person on White Avenue reported $248.14 of unauthorized purchases on their debit card.
4:15 p.m. — A person reportedly unlawfully entered through an unlocked window at an early learning center on the 500 block of Northwood Drive. Nothing was reported stolen.
8:56 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
9:57 p.m. — Two dead raccoons were reported in the middle of State Highway 8 and Ridgeview Drive.
10:40 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
10:48 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of battery on the 1200 block of South Main Street after reportedly striking a 63-year-old man in the face during a verbal altercation.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:08 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Forest Service Road 447 near Harvard.
2:03 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 13000 block of Cow Creek Road near Genesee.
7:56 p.m. — A person reportedly unlawfully entered someone’s residence on the 2300 block of Park Road near Deary, used the bathroom, washed their hands and left.
9:45 p.m. — A 59-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI and duty upon striking a fixture on a highway on the 500 block of Division Street in Deary. The woman reportedly drove while intoxicated and struck a mailbox with the vehicle she was driving.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9 a.m. — A political sign was reported stolen from Dillon Street.
10:37 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of a fall on Providence Court.
12:37 p.m. — A caller reported cars speeding in the area of State and Irving streets. A radar trailer will be placed at that location.
3:45 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Spaulding Street.
5:16 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Staley Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:13 a.m. — One person was transported to Whitman Hospital following an accident on Orchard Road in Colfax.