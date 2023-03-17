PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
1:42 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of two active warrants and criminal trespassing on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
5:23 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Larry Street.
11:27 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of Creston Lane.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:50 p.m. — Deputies responded to a weapon offense on Third Street in Lacrosse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
3:57 p.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center after being found passed out in his vehicle on College Avenue.
8:20 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old Lewiston man for suspicion of DUI after his BMW struck a parked vehicle on Polk Street and Public Avenue. There were no injuries.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:34 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Harvard.
5:42 p.m. — Property damage was reported on McKinneyville Road in Princeton.
