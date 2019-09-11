MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:22 a.m. — A coin box from a coin-operated laundry machine was reported stolen on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
9:59 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Troy Road and South Main Street.
1:10 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
1:14 p.m. — A duffel bag containing a passport, iPad, Kindle and clothes valued at an estimated $1,065 was reported stolen from a vehicle somewhere in the city.
2:46 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 800 block of South Main Street.
4:26 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near Papa Murphy’s on West Third Street.
5:03 p.m. — A man reportedly pushed his mother against a vehicle on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
6:53 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on North Jackson and West A streets.
10:59 p.m. — Two 22-year-old men were cited for suspicion of petit theft after they allegedly stole two traffic control signs from the Water Department building construction area on North Jackson and West A streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:37 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1400 block of Gray Eagle Road near Genesee.