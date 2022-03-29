MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:08 a.m. — Tires were slashed on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
8:21 a.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run accident reportedly occurred on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.
8:35 a.m. — A vehicle ran over a street sign on D Street and Mountain View Road.
10:36 a.m. — Someone reportedly damaged the door at Snap Fitness.
3:02 p.m. — Police were advised someone picked locks at the University of Idaho golf course.
4:49 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported at Idaho Central Credit Union.
Saturday
12:36 a.m. — Police responded to a report of someone shooting a BB gun out the window of a vehicle on the 400 block of Sweet Avenue.
1:51 a.m. — An intoxicated 18-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center from the 1400 block of West A Streets.
12:22 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male exposing himself on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road.
2:16 p.m. — A backpack was reported stolen at Big 5.
Sunday
11:03 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.
3:59 p.m. — A male was cited for disturbing the peace on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
10:13 p.m. — An electrical fire was reported on the 1700 block of White Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:48 a.m. — A 33-year-old Genesee man was arrested for suspicion of failure to remain at an accident and possession of drug paraphernalia at Old Highway 95 in Genesee.
3:49 a.m. — A 43-year-old Orofino man was arrested for suspicion of eluding an officer on Chaney Road in Viola.
9:10 a.m. — Stalking was reported at Line Street in Deary.
Saturday
1:46 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Lenvill Road in Moscow.
6:44 p.m. — A microwave caught fire causing fire and water damage to a home on Rothwell Road in Viola. The fire was extinguished before deputies got there.
Sunday
4:54 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Saddle Ridge Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:33 a.m. — Emergency personnel transported an unconscious person to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow from the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
3:14 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at the Walmart Supercenter on Southeast Harvest Drive.
7:48 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of fireworks on the 1800 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.
n Five noise complaints of a large party were reported near Northeast Maple Street.
Saturday
12:35 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Northeast Whitman Street and North Grand Avenue.
6:47 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Webb Street.
10:22 a.m. — Officers arrested a 35-year-old man on Northwest Cleveland Street for allegedly violating a protection order.
10:21 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of someone urinating in public on the 1100 block of Northeast Monroe Street.
1:35 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Southwest Umatilla Court.
5:19 p.m. — Tires were slashed on the 1400 block of Northwest Deane Street.
8:16 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
11:51 p.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint on the 700 block of Northeast Maple Street and warned a resident for the disturbance.
Sunday
1:26 a.m. — A resident was warned for noise on the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.
1:47 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
6:26 a.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1000 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
11:52 a.m. — Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on the 200 block of Northwest Tingley Court for suspicion of assault.
8:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:17 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check on Northeast Wilson Road and Northeast Animal Sciences Road.
6:34 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Chinook Drive.
n Two noise complaints were issued on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue in the evening.
Saturday
9:44 p.m. — Vandalism was reported at Perham Hall on the 1600 block of NE Cougar Way.
10:32 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 4900 block of Southeast Terre View Drive.
Sunday
12:32 p.m. — Officers contacted a resident at Goldsworthy Hall and warned them for excessive noise.
1:33 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:58 p.m. — A residential burglary was reported on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia. One man was arrested.
Saturday
3:36 a.m. — Two vehicles were stolen from a property along State Route 26 in Colfax.
Sunday
12:18 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on West Road in Palouse.