LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
March 6
George Scrivner, 66, and Monie Scrivner, 65, both of Potlatch
Brian Busch, 38, and Sarah Fitzsimmons, 25, both of Colton
Monday
Zachary Voglewede, 34, of Kendrick, and Chelsie Henson, 37, of Juliaetta
Tuesday
Ralph Moore, 19, and Marelyn Darby, 18, both of Moscow
Divorces
March 6
Nancy Maxeiner and Niles Reichardt
Wednesday
Amanda Davies and Courtland Davies
Sentencings
Feb. 27
Kristian Walker, 18, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI. He was sentenced to two years probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended one year.
March 2
Mikal Krogstrand, 43, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of heroin and sentenced to three years probation and was ordered to pay $97 in restitution.
March 3
Seth Dinger, 42, of Kingston, Idaho, was convicted of possession of paraphernalia and fined $397.50.
Thomas Taylor, 19, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of marijuana and fined $397.50.
March 4
Tammy O’Brien, 44, of Potlatch, was convicted of DUI. She was sentenced to one year probation, 16 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, fined $602.50 and her driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Matthew Shay, 30, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI (second offense). He was sentenced to two years probation, 11 days in jail, fined $802.50 and his driver’s license was suspended one year.
March 5
Stephen Edgeman, 32, of Moscow, was convicted of resisting/obstructing officers. He was sentenced to one year probation, two days in jail and fined $157.50.
Tuesday
Fiona Julias, 39, of Kendrick, was convicted of battery and sentenced to three days in jail and fined $157.50.
Joshua Roetcisoender, 36, of Kendrick, was convicted of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury and sentenced to three years probation and fined $245.50.
Wednesday
Bence Dare, 22, of Everett, Wash., was convicted of possession of paraphernalia and fined $197.50.
Brooks Longstreet, 55, of Juliaetta, was convicted of DUI (second offense). He was sentenced to one year probation, five days in jail, 40 hours of community service in lieu of an additional five days in jail, fined $802.50 and his driver’s license was suspended one year.
Julie Sasse, 29, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI. She was sentenced to one year probation, five days in jail, fined $602.50 and her driver’s license was suspended four months.
Crystal Taylor, 39, of Oakesdale, Wash., was convicted of assault and sentenced to six months probation and fined $257.50.
Thursday
Kerry Flick, 45, of Moscow, was convicted of grand theft. He was sentenced to two years probation, fined $245.50 and was ordered to pay $213.15 in restitution.
Brady Hixson, 42, of Troy, was convicted of domestic battery and was sentenced to three years probation and fined $245.50.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:31 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of South Main Street. A 22-year-old female passenger was arrested for suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers and two counts of felony battery after she allegedly kicked an officer and a nurse at Gritman Medical Center. She was taken to the hospital for a medical issue and then to jail.
2:16 a.m. — A syringe was reportedly found in a Zip Trip bathroom on North Main Street.
11:24 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly damaged grass at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden on Nez Perce Drive. Odd fliers were also reportedly posted on trees at the Arboretum.
12:42 p.m. — A dog reportedly escaped from a yard and killed several chickens on the 1200 block of Highland Drive.
4:07 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
4:39 p.m. — A vehicle was possibly keyed near the Theophilus Tower on Paradise Creek Street.
5:48 p.m. — A woman on the 900 block of South Adams Street reported she believed someone walked through her house and garage.
9:24 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 500 block of Spotswood Street.
11:55 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:44 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Apex Lane near Moscow.
9:07 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Lenville Road and East Palouse River Drive near Moscow.