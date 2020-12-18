MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:50 a.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested on two warrants at the Idaho Inn.
12:53 p.m. — Police are investigating a possible theft and forgery at Disability Action Center Northwest.
Two alleged face mask order violations were reported.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:23 a.m. — A 61-year-old male driver reportedly hit a patch of ice, went off the road and flipped the vehicle he was driving on its top. The man had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
12:18 p.m. — A resident on Merman Drive reported unwanted contact from a male. The male was advised not to contact the resident anymore.
2:37 p.m. — An apartment was damaged on Northwood Drive.
5:36 p.m. — A man reported his brother threatened him on Webb Street.
5:46 p.m. — A glass bottle was thrown at an apartment on Maiden Lane.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:28 a.m. — A subject was cited and released on State Route 128 for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
3:28 p.m. — A driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 195 in Pullman.