PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:37 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of people marching with guns on North Grand Avenue and Northeast Terre View Drive. The group was determined to be Washington State University Army ROTC cadets.
4:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:15 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 700 block of Southeast South Street.
5:23 p.m. — Animal control responded to a report of a squirrel trapped in a fireplace on the 600 block of Northeast Campus Street. The squirrel was freed.
5:29 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
WSU POLICE
Monday
10:46 p.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly driving with a suspended license on the 1700 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
Tuesday
12:16 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:15 a.m. — A 36-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on Enos Road in Colfax.
7:53 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of an unattended death on West California Street in Garfield.
8:24 p.m. — A 61-year-old woman was arrested for alleged second-degree reckless endangerment and driving under the influence on Steptoe Street in Colton.
9:00 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on North Howard Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:19 a.m. — Police heard a report of a male hallucinating and acting strangely on the 300 block of Rodeo Drive.
9:01 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
11:40 a.m. — Police responded to a confrontation between a man and employees at Gritman Medical Center’s QuickCARE about the man’s facemask.
11:45 a.m. — A vehicle struck a dumpster at Big Smoke on Pullman Road.
11:51 a.m. — A resident reported the at-home Walgreen’s COVID-19 tests he ordered for delivery were stolen by an individual claiming to be from DoorDash.
2:48 p.m. — A tip jar was reported stolen from Java Bug on Mountain View Road.
3:09 p.m. — A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 800 block of South Harrison Street.
4:09 p.m. — Gritman reported receiving threats over the phone from a patient.
7:03 p.m. — Police responded to a neighbor dispute on the 2200 block of Nursery Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:57 p.m. — Deputies gave a verbal warning following a brush fire on Highway 95 in Viola.
2:44 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported at Elk Tavern in Bovill.