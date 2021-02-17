PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

6:29 a.m. — A disabled semi-truck was reported on Davis Way and State streets.

6:55 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a suicidal person on Oak Street.

10:44 a.m. — A vehicle slide off was reported on Terre View Drive.

10:53 a.m. — A vehicle hit a sign on Maiden Lane.

11:33 a.m. — A woman was reportedly refusing to leave Cougar Land Motel.

3:09 p.m. — A tire was slashed on Brandi Way.

4:46 p.m. — Police responded to a report of impassable roads in the area of Stadium Way.

8:15 p.m. — Police, firefighters and the coroner responded to a death by suicide on Upper Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

1:52 p.m. — A one-vehicle rollover was reported on Taufen Road in Uniontown. Nobody needed to be transported to the hospital.

5:55 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Upper A Street in Colfax.

11:34 p.m. — A 36-year-old Colfax man was arrested four suspicion of DUI on Main Street in Colfax.

Sunday

2:47 p.m. — Someone threw litter out of the window of their vehicle on Pullman Airport Road.

7:09 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Thorn Street in Colfax.

8:49 p.m. — A 30-year-old Spokane man was cited and released for driving with a suspended license following a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in Colfax.

Monday

7:33 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the road in Albion.

10:21 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on Pullman Airport Road.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

12:46 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1000 block of Alturas Drive.

4:30 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Grant and East Third streets.

Saturday

12:37 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor consuming alcohol at Super 8 motel.

12:48 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.

1:41 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor consuming alcohol on Blake and Taylor avenues.

9:41 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Empire Lane and North Polk Street.

2:45 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow. Police are investigating.

3:56 p.m. — A man was trespassed from Moscow Building Supply.

11:24 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Alturas Drive.

Sunday

1:09 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.

2:34 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on West Third and South Jackson streets.

3:23 a.m. — An allegedly intoxicated man at the Hillcrest Motel was taken to Gritman Medical Center.

3:02 p.m. — A possible court order violation was reported on the 1000 block of Alturas Drive.

8:12 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for a warrant at Mingles Bar and Grill.

8:23 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of East A Street.

10:16 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of North Home Street.

Monday

1:09 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Moore Street.

7:30 a.m. — Tools were reportedly stolen from the new Moscow Police Department construction site on Southview Avenue and South Main Street.

7:43 a.m. — A few dollars were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 800 block of East D Street.

7:52 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Moore Street.

10:18 a.m. — A 57-year-old woman was taken to Gritman for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash near Wendy’s. A 17-year-old boy was cited for suspicion of failure to yield the right of way when entering a highway.

10:28 a.m. — A driver reportedly hit a tree with a vehicle on the 600 block of South Main Street.

11:47 a.m. — Three vehicles were reportedly rummaged through on the 500 block of East Sixth Street but nothing was stolen.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

1:39 p.m. — Several items, including tools, were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1000 block of Teare Road near Moscow.

3:44 p.m. — Items were possibly stolen from a storage unit on the 1700 block of Mill Road near Moscow.

Three vehicle slide-offs were reported.

