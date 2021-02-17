PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:29 a.m. — A disabled semi-truck was reported on Davis Way and State streets.
6:55 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a suicidal person on Oak Street.
10:44 a.m. — A vehicle slide off was reported on Terre View Drive.
10:53 a.m. — A vehicle hit a sign on Maiden Lane.
11:33 a.m. — A woman was reportedly refusing to leave Cougar Land Motel.
3:09 p.m. — A tire was slashed on Brandi Way.
4:46 p.m. — Police responded to a report of impassable roads in the area of Stadium Way.
8:15 p.m. — Police, firefighters and the coroner responded to a death by suicide on Upper Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:52 p.m. — A one-vehicle rollover was reported on Taufen Road in Uniontown. Nobody needed to be transported to the hospital.
5:55 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Upper A Street in Colfax.
11:34 p.m. — A 36-year-old Colfax man was arrested four suspicion of DUI on Main Street in Colfax.
Sunday
2:47 p.m. — Someone threw litter out of the window of their vehicle on Pullman Airport Road.
7:09 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Thorn Street in Colfax.
8:49 p.m. — A 30-year-old Spokane man was cited and released for driving with a suspended license following a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in Colfax.
Monday
7:33 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the road in Albion.
10:21 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on Pullman Airport Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:46 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1000 block of Alturas Drive.
4:30 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Grant and East Third streets.
Saturday
12:37 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor consuming alcohol at Super 8 motel.
12:48 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
1:41 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor consuming alcohol on Blake and Taylor avenues.
9:41 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Empire Lane and North Polk Street.
2:45 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Moscow. Police are investigating.
3:56 p.m. — A man was trespassed from Moscow Building Supply.
11:24 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Alturas Drive.
Sunday
1:09 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
2:34 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on West Third and South Jackson streets.
3:23 a.m. — An allegedly intoxicated man at the Hillcrest Motel was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
3:02 p.m. — A possible court order violation was reported on the 1000 block of Alturas Drive.
8:12 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for a warrant at Mingles Bar and Grill.
8:23 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of East A Street.
10:16 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of North Home Street.
Monday
1:09 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Moore Street.
7:30 a.m. — Tools were reportedly stolen from the new Moscow Police Department construction site on Southview Avenue and South Main Street.
7:43 a.m. — A few dollars were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 800 block of East D Street.
7:52 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Moore Street.
10:18 a.m. — A 57-year-old woman was taken to Gritman for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash near Wendy’s. A 17-year-old boy was cited for suspicion of failure to yield the right of way when entering a highway.
10:28 a.m. — A driver reportedly hit a tree with a vehicle on the 600 block of South Main Street.
11:47 a.m. — Three vehicles were reportedly rummaged through on the 500 block of East Sixth Street but nothing was stolen.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:39 p.m. — Several items, including tools, were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1000 block of Teare Road near Moscow.
3:44 p.m. — Items were possibly stolen from a storage unit on the 1700 block of Mill Road near Moscow.
Three vehicle slide-offs were reported.