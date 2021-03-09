PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

10:38 a.m. — Police received a report of a man growling at customers of a business on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

1:21 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of Southeast Crestview Street.

2:09 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision on the 100 lock of South Grand Avenue.

2:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision on the corner of South Grand Avenue and Southeast Paradise Street.

5:15 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

11:55 p.m. — Police received a report of a large group of people violating state health and safety orders on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

Saturday

12:07 a.m. — Two people were reportedly fighting near the corner or Northeast Campus and Ruby streets.

12:23 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 400 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

1:03 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Kenny Drive.

2:28 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

10:20 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

10:24 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of East Main Street.

12:33 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of people violating health and safety orders on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

12:36 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1800 block of Northwest Arcadia Drive.

3:38 p.m. — Police received a report of a group of 30 people violating state health and safety orders.

3:37 p.m. — People were reportedly throwing garbage at another resident’s balcony on the 500 block of North D Street.

3:48 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

4:30 p.m. — Police received reports of an intoxicated man in a business near the corner of East Main Street and Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

5:34 p.m. — Theft of a sign was reported on the 100 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

6:55 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 500 block of Northwest Sunset Drive.

7:50 p.m. — An intoxicated man was reportedly harassing people at an address on the 200 block of East Main Street.

9:35 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.

10:59 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a party being thrown in a vacant apartment and that attendees were violating state health and safety orders on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

11:24 p.m. — Police received a noise complaint for a party on the 300 block of Northwest Webb Street that reportedly had more than 100 people in attendance.

11:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Webb Street.

Sunday

1:28 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.

4:45 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

9:31 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest Richie Street.

12:04 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

12:15 p.m. An officer responded to a report of false identification on the corner of Northeast B Street and Harvey Road.

5:45 p.m. — Phone harassment was reported on the 1800 block of Northwest Lamont Drive.

5:50 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of false identification on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:05 p.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 1800 block of Northwest Lamont Drive.

WSU POLICE

Sunday

10:51 p.m. — An officer responded to reports of a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:31 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of South Main Street in Colfax.

8:07 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Whelan Road near Pullman.

11:05 a.m. — Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a man injured by a truck on Endicott Road near Colfax.

7:13 p.m. — A possible wildland fire was reported on the 1000 block of Baker Road near Colton.

Saturday

1:08 a.m. — Deputies arrested a man for suspicion of DUI near the corner of Northeast Monroe and Garfield streets in Pullman.

2:25 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue in Pullman.

Sunday

12:09 a.m. — Deputies arrested a man for suspicion of DUI on the 900 block of Northeast Valley Road in Pullman.

12:17 a.m. — A man was arrested, cited and released for suspicion of driving without privileges on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue in Pullman.

9:34 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported near the corner of Douglas Street and Johnson Road in Colton.

6:09 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on Niehenke Road in Colton.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

6:42 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of resisting/obstructing officers, unlawful entry (attempted), possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after he allegedly tried to forcefully enter a home on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue.

8:38 a.m. — A woman on the 600 block of Fairview Drive reported fraudulent purchases in the amount of $3,101 on her debit card.

12:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Troy and South Mountain View roads. A driver was cited for suspicion of reckless driving.

8:45 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on Taylor and Blake avenues.

11:13 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue.

Saturday

12:41 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Deakin Avenue.

9:25 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Varsity Diner.

10:04 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and no liability insurance on South Jackson Street.

11:44 a.m. — Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found on the 700 block Deakin Avenue.

12:38 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Wendy’s.

1:15 p.m. — Nine vehicles were reportedly egged on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.

3:23 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly egged at Kappa Delta sorority on Sweet Avenue.

5:40 p.m. — A $30 item was reportedly stolen from Pro Image Sports at Palouse Mall. Police identified two suspects.

6:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

11:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2500 block of Weymouth Street.

Sunday

12:30 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.

1 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Rodeo Drive.

3:38 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.

5:09 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.

6:27 a.m. — Two moose were reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

9:35 a.m. — A box of eggs was reported on a doorstep on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.

11:59 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Fifth and South Main streets.

1:34 p.m. — A person on the 500 block of West Palouse River Drive was warned for suspicion of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

6:13 p.m. — A person reportedly flashed lights at a moose on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

1:25 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of South Pine Street in Troy.

6:41 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

Saturday

6:48 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2900 block of Highway 95 near Moscow.

Sunday

7:03 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of South Pine Street in Troy.

11:08 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported at Phil’s Family Foods in Kendrick.

9:59 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on Spring Valley and Nora Creek roads near Troy.

Tags

Recommended for you