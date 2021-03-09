PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:38 a.m. — Police received a report of a man growling at customers of a business on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
1:21 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 100 block of Southeast Crestview Street.
2:09 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision on the 100 lock of South Grand Avenue.
2:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision on the corner of South Grand Avenue and Southeast Paradise Street.
5:15 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
11:55 p.m. — Police received a report of a large group of people violating state health and safety orders on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
Saturday
12:07 a.m. — Two people were reportedly fighting near the corner or Northeast Campus and Ruby streets.
12:23 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 400 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
1:03 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Kenny Drive.
2:28 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
10:20 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
10:24 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of East Main Street.
12:33 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of people violating health and safety orders on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:36 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1800 block of Northwest Arcadia Drive.
3:38 p.m. — Police received a report of a group of 30 people violating state health and safety orders.
3:37 p.m. — People were reportedly throwing garbage at another resident’s balcony on the 500 block of North D Street.
3:48 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
4:30 p.m. — Police received reports of an intoxicated man in a business near the corner of East Main Street and Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
5:34 p.m. — Theft of a sign was reported on the 100 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
6:55 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 500 block of Northwest Sunset Drive.
7:50 p.m. — An intoxicated man was reportedly harassing people at an address on the 200 block of East Main Street.
9:35 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.
10:59 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a party being thrown in a vacant apartment and that attendees were violating state health and safety orders on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
11:24 p.m. — Police received a noise complaint for a party on the 300 block of Northwest Webb Street that reportedly had more than 100 people in attendance.
11:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Webb Street.
Sunday
1:28 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.
4:45 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
9:31 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest Richie Street.
12:04 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:15 p.m. An officer responded to a report of false identification on the corner of Northeast B Street and Harvey Road.
5:45 p.m. — Phone harassment was reported on the 1800 block of Northwest Lamont Drive.
5:50 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of false identification on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:05 p.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 1800 block of Northwest Lamont Drive.
WSU POLICE
Sunday
10:51 p.m. — An officer responded to reports of a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:31 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of South Main Street in Colfax.
8:07 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Whelan Road near Pullman.
11:05 a.m. — Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a man injured by a truck on Endicott Road near Colfax.
7:13 p.m. — A possible wildland fire was reported on the 1000 block of Baker Road near Colton.
Saturday
1:08 a.m. — Deputies arrested a man for suspicion of DUI near the corner of Northeast Monroe and Garfield streets in Pullman.
2:25 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue in Pullman.
Sunday
12:09 a.m. — Deputies arrested a man for suspicion of DUI on the 900 block of Northeast Valley Road in Pullman.
12:17 a.m. — A man was arrested, cited and released for suspicion of driving without privileges on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue in Pullman.
9:34 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported near the corner of Douglas Street and Johnson Road in Colton.
6:09 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on Niehenke Road in Colton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
6:42 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of resisting/obstructing officers, unlawful entry (attempted), possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after he allegedly tried to forcefully enter a home on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue.
8:38 a.m. — A woman on the 600 block of Fairview Drive reported fraudulent purchases in the amount of $3,101 on her debit card.
12:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Troy and South Mountain View roads. A driver was cited for suspicion of reckless driving.
8:45 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on Taylor and Blake avenues.
11:13 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue.
Saturday
12:41 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Deakin Avenue.
9:25 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Varsity Diner.
10:04 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and no liability insurance on South Jackson Street.
11:44 a.m. — Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found on the 700 block Deakin Avenue.
12:38 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Wendy’s.
1:15 p.m. — Nine vehicles were reportedly egged on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
3:23 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly egged at Kappa Delta sorority on Sweet Avenue.
5:40 p.m. — A $30 item was reportedly stolen from Pro Image Sports at Palouse Mall. Police identified two suspects.
6:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
11:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2500 block of Weymouth Street.
Sunday
12:30 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
1 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Rodeo Drive.
3:38 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
5:09 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
6:27 a.m. — Two moose were reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
9:35 a.m. — A box of eggs was reported on a doorstep on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
11:59 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Fifth and South Main streets.
1:34 p.m. — A person on the 500 block of West Palouse River Drive was warned for suspicion of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
6:13 p.m. — A person reportedly flashed lights at a moose on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:25 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of South Pine Street in Troy.
6:41 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
Saturday
6:48 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2900 block of Highway 95 near Moscow.
Sunday
7:03 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of South Pine Street in Troy.
11:08 a.m. — Domestic battery was reported at Phil’s Family Foods in Kendrick.
9:59 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on Spring Valley and Nora Creek roads near Troy.