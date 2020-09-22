PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

11:10 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.

10:29 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of obstructing a public servant on McGee Way.

10:54 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of stolen property and making false statements to the police on Stadium Way.

11:18 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession on Opal and Oak streets.

Saturday

12:36 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Terre View Drive and Grand Avenue.

1:15 p.m. — A man was reportedly passed out with an alcohol bottle next to him at a bus stop on Bishop Boulevard.

2:10 p.m. — A group of people were reportedly not wearing masks in Reaney Park.

5:02 p.m. — A female on Benewah Street reported receiving death threats from her sister.

10:26 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on South Grand Avenue.

Sunday

2 a.m. — A possible assault was reported on Bishop Boulevard.

11:45 a.m. — A threat of self-harm was reported on Merman Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

11:03 a.m. — A man was arrested in Rosalia for an outstanding warrant.

Saturday

2:03 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Uniontown.

12:59 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 195 in Pullman.

7:50 p.m. — Charges are being forward on nine subjects for suspicion of trespassing at St. Ignatius in Colfax.

8:36 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault in Tekoa.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

3:35 a.m. — A 48-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and no insurance on the 700 block of North Lincoln Street.

8:56 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken and cash was stolen from the vehicle on the 800 block of Alturas Drive.

1:12 p.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken at Identity on South Main Street.

1:22 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol at the Third Street Market on East Third Street.

1:59 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 900 block of West Pullman Road.

2:35 p.m. — A gun was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.

8:30 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of South Main Street.

Saturday

1:05 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue.

2:07 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.

3 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of North Asbury Street.

4:27 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.

7:30 p.m. — Items, including cash, were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of East E Street.

8:18 p.m. — Two men were warned for allegedly urinating in public near Wells Fargo on South Main Street.

8:28 p.m. — A woman on the 1100 block of North Polk Street reported her debit card was used without her permission.

11:09 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 300 block of Baker Street.

Sunday

12:39 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.

9:06 a.m. — A vehicle window on the 100 block of North Line Street was reportedly smashed.

12:32 p.m. — A load of laundry was reportedly stolen at Sudzees Laundry.

12:49 p.m. — An individual was cited for suspicion of failure to yield near Wendy’s on West Pullman Road. Minor injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

5:52 p.m. — A stolen bicycle was reported at the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.

7:41 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Washington streets.

8:08 p.m. — A male reportedly used a skateboard to smash windows on two vehicles on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

10:27 p.m. — A debit card was reportedly stolen on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.

Monday

12:01 a.m. — A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 1500 block of Lathen Street.

3:31 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

2:33 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 3 near Bovill.

12:02 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.

7:50 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 3 near Bovill.

7:58 p.m. — An injury collision was reported on State Highway 66 near Viola.

Saturday

2:06 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Highway 3 near Deary.

Sunday

11:44 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 200 block of East Walnut Street in Genesee.

