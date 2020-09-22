PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:10 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:29 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of obstructing a public servant on McGee Way.
10:54 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of stolen property and making false statements to the police on Stadium Way.
11:18 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession on Opal and Oak streets.
Saturday
12:36 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Terre View Drive and Grand Avenue.
1:15 p.m. — A man was reportedly passed out with an alcohol bottle next to him at a bus stop on Bishop Boulevard.
2:10 p.m. — A group of people were reportedly not wearing masks in Reaney Park.
5:02 p.m. — A female on Benewah Street reported receiving death threats from her sister.
10:26 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on South Grand Avenue.
Sunday
2 a.m. — A possible assault was reported on Bishop Boulevard.
11:45 a.m. — A threat of self-harm was reported on Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:03 a.m. — A man was arrested in Rosalia for an outstanding warrant.
Saturday
2:03 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Uniontown.
12:59 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 195 in Pullman.
7:50 p.m. — Charges are being forward on nine subjects for suspicion of trespassing at St. Ignatius in Colfax.
8:36 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
3:35 a.m. — A 48-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and no insurance on the 700 block of North Lincoln Street.
8:56 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken and cash was stolen from the vehicle on the 800 block of Alturas Drive.
1:12 p.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken at Identity on South Main Street.
1:22 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol at the Third Street Market on East Third Street.
1:59 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 900 block of West Pullman Road.
2:35 p.m. — A gun was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.
8:30 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Saturday
1:05 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue.
2:07 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
3 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of North Asbury Street.
4:27 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
7:30 p.m. — Items, including cash, were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of East E Street.
8:18 p.m. — Two men were warned for allegedly urinating in public near Wells Fargo on South Main Street.
8:28 p.m. — A woman on the 1100 block of North Polk Street reported her debit card was used without her permission.
11:09 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 300 block of Baker Street.
Sunday
12:39 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
9:06 a.m. — A vehicle window on the 100 block of North Line Street was reportedly smashed.
12:32 p.m. — A load of laundry was reportedly stolen at Sudzees Laundry.
12:49 p.m. — An individual was cited for suspicion of failure to yield near Wendy’s on West Pullman Road. Minor injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.
5:52 p.m. — A stolen bicycle was reported at the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.
7:41 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Washington streets.
8:08 p.m. — A male reportedly used a skateboard to smash windows on two vehicles on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:27 p.m. — A debit card was reportedly stolen on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
Monday
12:01 a.m. — A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 1500 block of Lathen Street.
3:31 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:33 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 3 near Bovill.
12:02 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
7:50 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 3 near Bovill.
7:58 p.m. — An injury collision was reported on State Highway 66 near Viola.
Saturday
2:06 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Highway 3 near Deary.
Sunday
11:44 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 200 block of East Walnut Street in Genesee.