MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
4:23 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of Ridge Road.
4:29 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1300 block of Linda Lane.
6:48 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
10:19 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
11:54 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of trespassing on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:08 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at the Best Western Plus University Inn.
1:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Main and East Sixth streets.
2:08 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Taylor Avenue and Walenta Drive.
9:13 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on South Mountain View Road and Joseph Street.
Saturday
1:31 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
1:52 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
3:28 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
5:45 p.m. — A 48-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center for foot pain after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash near MOD Pizza on West Pullman Road. A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of making an improper left turn.
11:14 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at the Idaho Inn.
n Four possible mask order violations were reported.
Sunday
12:03 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
12:51 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at U.S. Bank.
2:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Perimeter Drive and Rayburn Street.
2:27 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Sweet and Blake avenues.
2:31 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Almon and West E streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:16 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
5:33 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Big Meadow Road in Troy.
6:13 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on West Chestnut Street in Genesee.
7:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Driscoll Ridge and Yockey roads near Troy.
8:27 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Moscow.
8:49 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Crumarine Loop near Moscow.
Saturday
6:33 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Clanton Lane near Harvard.
8:43 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
7:38 p.m. — A driver of a vehicle reportedly eluded a deputy who was attempting to stop the driver for alleged speeding and reckless driving on Cedar Street in Potlatch.
Sunday
1:17 a.m. — Two men reportedly got into a physical altercation at Hillbilly Bar and Grill in Kendrick. One of the two men involved was on scene and treated by ambulance personnel but not taken to the hospital when deputies arrived. No one has been cited or arrested.
5:38 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 4200 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.
9:27 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Highway 95 near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:54 a.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a traffic accident Valley Road.
8:05 a.m. — A fence was damaged overnight on State Street.
10:25 a.m. — A woman reported a man delivering packages who allegedly did not tell her who he worked for when asked on Baldwin Drive.
10:34 p.m. — Pullman Fire responded to the smell of gas on Golden Hills Drive.
Saturday
12:08 a.m. — A Playstation 4 was reported stolen from State Street.
11:57 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief on Spaulding Street after allegedly breaking his roommate’s nose and a television stand.
3:48 p.m. — Police counseled drivers following a road rage incident on Klemgard Avenue and Bishop Boulevard.
Sunday
5:18 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Anthony Street.
12:20 — A three-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Stadium Way and Valley Road.
12:37 a.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Stadium Way and Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:04 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Fairview and Middle streets.
12:54 p.m. — A vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Hume and Moore roads.
Sunday
12:48 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Pullman Albion and Christian roads in Pullman.
11:12 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Hume and Cronk roads in Colfax.