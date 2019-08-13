MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
3:17 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
9:29 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on a handicap sign at Forney Hall on the University of Idaho campus.
1:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 100 block of South Asbury Street.
4:29 p.m. — Four tires and wheels were reportedly stolen off a flatbed trailer on the 300 block of Veatch Street.
Saturday
3:16 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI on South Blaine Street and Troy Road.
12:48 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported near Pizza Hut on South Main Street.
8:55 p.m. — A 25-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing $250 from a man on the 800 block of Travois Way.
Sunday
9:17 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana outside the Kibbie Dome.
10:49 p.m. — A 19-year-old man outside Rosauers was taken to Gritman Medical Center on a mental hold after he allegedly followed his soon-to-be-ex-wife from Clarkston to Moscow. Police pulled him over in Moscow and the man allegedly exited the vehicle with a large knife in his hand. Police said he complied with commands but asked police several times to shoot him.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:07 a.m. — A power pole was reportedly on fire near mile marker 28 on State Highway 8 outside Deary. Deary volunteer firefighters and Avista Utilities responded.
7:14 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near mile marker 328 on U.S. Highway 95 outside Genesee.
Saturday
9:07 a.m. — A caretaker for the Viola Cemetery reported a large number of gardening tools, including hoses and gasoline cans, were stolen from the cemetery.
4:47 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1200 block of Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:57 a.m. — Police responded to an unattended death by natural causes involving a 50-year-old woman at Cleveland Street.
8:38 a.m. — The Pullman Fire Department responded to an Avista power pole fire on Guy Street.
9:37 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of Glen Echo Road.
10:24 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
1:52 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 600 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:02 p.m. — Someone allegedly used the trash bin at Sunnyside Elementary without permission.
6:24 p.m. — EMS responded to a woman feeling dizzy on the 1000 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard. She was not taken to the hospital.
9:18 p.m. — Police responded to a dispute over a TV on the 900 block of Northeast Alpha Road.
9:43 p.m. — Police responded to fireworks in the area of South Street.
10:51 p.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.
Saturday
1 a.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on Ruby and Colorado streets.
10:13 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
4:31 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported at Dollar Tree.
6:19 p.m. — Residents at an apartment on Oak Street suspect a former roommate made entry and stole several items from the residence.
6:23 p.m. — Two 20-year-old women were arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
7:13 p.m. — Police responded to a threat of self-harm on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
10:48 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Southwest State Street.
11:25 p.m. — Pullman fire and EMS responded to a reported diabetic problem on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
11:45 p.m. — Police received a report of a possible assault on Colorado and Monroe streets, but the male at the scene was allegedly heavily intoxicated and did not want to talk to the police. He also refused medical attention.
Sunday
4:09 a.m. — A resident reported someone tried to enter through the front door on the 700 block of Southeast Ridgeview Street.
10:57 a.m. — Police responded to an unattended death, possibly from an overdose, involving a 23-year-old man on Fisk Street. The cause of death does not appear suspicious.
6:25 p.m. — A woman reported her neighbor’s dog bit her husband on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
6:31 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a trespassing complaint on Woodworth Street in Uniontown.
8:29 p.m. — A 63-year-old man was arrested in Tekoa for suspicion of second-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful imprisonment after allegedly refusing to let his wife leave and firing a handgun into the ground.
Saturday
12:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a resident allegedly assaulting an employee at Paul’s Place in Colfax by throwing dishes at the woman.
11:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a stolen bicycle on Clay Street in Colfax.
Sunday
1 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 36-year-old man for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license on State Route 193.
9:31 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man for at Palouse Hills Computing in Pullman for suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
8:17 p.m. — Possible child abuse was reported on Palouse Albion Road.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
1:04 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol and possessing a fake ID on Wilson Road.
11:20 p.m. — Two 18-year-old men were arrested for suspicion of minor in possession exhibiting on the 1200 block of East College Mall.
Monday
1:46 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.