LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
July 10
Christian Gunter, 21, of Bovill, and Charlotte Tippett, 20, of Saint Joe, Ark.
Aaron Holder and Khaki Hinkle, both 24, of Moscow.
Monday
Rodney Miller, 48, and Tami Furchtenicht, 57, both of Potlatch.
Divorces
Tuesday
Whitney Harris and Stanley Scott
Sentencings
July 10
Wendy Smiley-Johnson, 52, of Troy, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, 40 hours of community service in lieu of four days in jail, fined $602.50 and her driver’s license was suspended 120 days.
Joseph Reintjes, 25, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Wednesday
Rhonda Siegel, 58, of Moscow, was convicted of petit theft and sentenced to two years of probation, 80 hours of community service, fined $257.50 and was ordered to pay $67.45 in restitution.
Michael Autrey, 44, of Moscow, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $257.50.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:10 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
9:51 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
10:48 a.m. — An injured cat was reported on the 1100 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
12:37 p.m. — Vandalism to a vehicle was reported on the corner of North Grand Avenue and Northwest Davis Way.
12:48 p.m. — Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:35 p.m. — Theft of a boat and trailer was reported on the 1400 of South Grand Avenue.
2:54 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
3:17 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street,
3:53 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault on the 1200 block Southeast Johnson Avenue.
3:59 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
5:20 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.
8:01 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly egged on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:01 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of a weapon offense on the corner of Northeast Stadium Way and Ferdinand’s Lane.
2:03 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 1100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
3:07 p.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Idaho Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:15 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Thorn Creek Road.
8:42 p.m. — A runaway juvenile was reported on Thorn Creek Road in Colfax.
10:02 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reportedly yelling at people on Meadow Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
10:33 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on West Pullman Road and Warbonnet Drive.
3:14 p.m. — A male reportedly found a threatening letter on his doorstep on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
4:38 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at the University of Idaho Sheep Center on Farm Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:40 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of Water Street in Juliaetta.
10:44 p.m. — A domestic battery was reported on the 500 block of Fourth Street in Juliaetta.