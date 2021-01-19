LATAH SHERIFF

Friday

9:40 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 500 block of Montana Street in Deary.

1:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 1700 block of Paradise Ridge in Moscow.

5:10 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2200 block of Blaine Road in Moscow.

5:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to a possible robbery at an address on the 2200 block of U.S.Highway 95 in Moscow.

9:02 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 100 block of North Spruce Street in Genesee.

11:33 p.m. — Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue in Deary.

Sunday

10:13 a.m. — Deputies responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 1300 block of O’Donnell Road in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:35 a.m. — Possible harassment was reported on Kamiaken Street.

2:37 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested on two warrants on Timothy Street.

8:18 p.m. — A subject was arrested for suspicion of third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree malicious mischief and obstructing a public servant on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

Saturday

8:46 a.m. — Police heard a report of a woman waving an axe and making threats on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

11:04 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a man reportedly acting strange while walking toward downtown. Police located him and determined he was fine.

1:39 p.m. — Possible theft was reported on Klemgard Avenue.

8:35 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Terre View Drive.

11:11 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

Sunday

3:32 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Stadium Way.

Monday

4:32 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of a DUI on Ash Street.

