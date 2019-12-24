MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:30 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
8:11 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of West A Street.
11:57 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
12:55 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
2:51 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on West Pullman Road.
4:56 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of South Mountain View Road and White Avenue.
10:50 p.m. — A natural gas odor was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
11:25 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Troy Road.
Saturday
1:34 a.m. — Police received a report of a person trespassing in a residence on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
2:34 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Blake Avenue.
6:28 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a man walking in traffic on Troy Road. A 40-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of resisting arrest, obstructing officers and pedestrian under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
6:35 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on Nez Perce Drive.
11:05 a.m. — Graffiti was reported near the intersection of South Home and West Third street.
11:35 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1700 block of West Palouse Road.
12:07 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1000 block of West A Street.
1:15 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from a porch on the 1800 block of East Daves Avenue.
1:28 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse Drive.
2:24 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on North Main Street.
3:13 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
4:03 p.m. — Theft was reported on North Main Street.
5:31 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on East Fifth Street.
Sunday
12:40 a.m. — Simple battery was reported on South Main Street.
1:02 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Paradise Creek Street.
5:59 p.m. — A man was reported making threats on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
10:06 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of East Third Street.
11:16 p.m. — Theft of outdoor light fixtures was reported on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.
Monday
5:47 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:10 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1200 block of Middle Potlatch Creek Road near Juliaetta.
2:39 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the State Highway 8 near Moscow.
12:48 p.m. — An attempted burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Randall Flat Road near Troy. Police reports state the alleged burglars were unable to enter the residence and so stole a statue of baby Jesus from an outdoor nativity scene.
4 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the 4000 block of State Highway 8 in Troy. One person was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
4:39 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on State Highway 8 near Moscow.
5:35 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Viola.
Saturday
1:17 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Tamarack and Randall Flat roads in Troy.
2:37 a.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 3800 block of State Highway 8 in Troy.
12:05 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 200 block of Birch Street in Potlatch.
2:01 p.m. — Gunshots were reported on the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive in Moscow. Deputies responded and determined the source of the noise was hunters in a nearby field.
2:21 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road.
7:56 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 300 block of U.S. Highway 95.
9:04 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Grand Fir Drive in Moscow.
Sunday
5:16 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 300 block of U.S. Highway 95.
10:56 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 900 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
11:18 p.m. — Assault was reported on the 1000 block of McKinney Road in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:53 a.m. — Possible drug paraphernalia was found in garbage on Brand Way.
11:35 a.m. — A 55-year-old subject was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant at Fujiyama.
11:43 a.m. — Equipment was reported missing from a construction site on Panorama Drive.
2:25 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Grand Avenue and Whitman Street.
4:43 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on B and California streets.
10:54 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
Saturday
9:48 a.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Bishop Boulevard and Latah Street.
10:49 a.m. — A drug pipe was found in a collection box at Cougar Ridge Apartments.
2:17 p.m. — An individual allegedly asked to purchase needles for drug use at Dissmore’s.
7:42 p.m. — A diabetic issue and juvenile problem was reported on the 100 block of Southwest Elm Street.
10:57 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported at the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
Sunday
5:46 a.m. — A possible theft was reported at Dissmore’s.
7:14 a.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on Northwood Drive for suspicion of fourth-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful imprisonment. He allegedly pushed his girlfriend and tried to block her from leaving the residence.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:29 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Almota Street in Colfax.
9:32 p.m. — A woman was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Main and Golgotha streets.
11:24 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 23.
Saturday
12:31 a.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 195.
5:24 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
1:41 p.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.