MOSCOW POLICE
Saturday
12:21 p.m. — A backpack containing a laptop was reportedly stolen during a party on the 1100 block of King Road.
1:44 p.m. — An item, possibly food, was reportedly thrown at a vehicle windshield, cracking it, on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
4:15 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of providing false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
6:14 p.m. — An individual reportedly attempted to use fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
9:21 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Taj Grocery on West Third Street.
10:32 p.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and cited for suspicion of failure to notify upon striking an unattended vehicle on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive. The man allegedly struck a Nissan Frontier with a Ford F-150 at a mobile home park on Palouse River Drive and possibly struck something else, causing about $10,000 in damages to the Ford F-150.
Sunday
8:58 a.m. — A window was reportedly damaged, possibly from a BB gun round, at a residence on the 1200 block of East Third Street.
9:05 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
3:34 p.m. — An allegedly intoxicated man was trespassed from the Corner Club after reportedly trying to start a fight with a patron and cursing at a bouncer. The 55-year-old reportedly said he would return to the bar to shoot people before leaving on foot. Later that night, he was cited for suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers and taken to Gritman Medical Center because of his intoxication level at Champions Grill and Bar.
4:35 p.m. — A Goodwill employee’s bicycle was reportedly stolen at the store on Warbonnet Drive.
10:38 p.m. — A plastic bag containing hypodermic needles and various trash was reportedly found at a residence on the 900 block of Vandal Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
12:29 a.m. — A 22-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and failure to show insurance at mile marker 330 on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
8:11 a.m. — A 51-year-old woman was reportedly bitten by a dog on the 1000 block of Dobyns Lane near Potlatch. The bite reportedly broke her skin and the woman sought medical attention.
9:03 a.m. — Two or three solar lights were reportedly stolen from a driveway at mile marker 357 on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Saturday
12:03 p.m. — One person was taken to the hospital following a traffic accident on Grand Avenue and Crestview Street.
1:07 p.m. — A 37-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
6:50 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of first-degree burglary, third and fourth degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and obstructing on the 800 block of Southeast Spring Street.
10:43 p.m. — A 20-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of MIP and possession of marijuana on B and California Streets.
Sunday
12:29 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
1:03 a.m. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion fo driving with a suspended license and hit and run at Adams Mall.
2:02 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 800 block of Northeast California Street.
9:42 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault on the 1900 block of Northwest Arcadia Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Saturday
1:59 a.m. — A subject was arrested for DUI on Brandi Way and Valley Road in Pullman.
Sunday
2:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report that a dog killed two alpacas on Cherry Street in Colfax.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
12:24 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of MIP on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
12:43 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Spokane Street.
5:51 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of marijuana.