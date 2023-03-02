PULLMAN POLICE
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 12:52 am
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:47 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Maple Street.
3:31 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of State Street.
9:46 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 1100 block of Bishop Boulevard. The patient was transported to the hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:17 a.m. — Theft was reported on Farmington Road in Farmington.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
1:43 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree malicious mischief and a gross misdemeanor on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:56 a.m. — A pickup truck rear-ended a snow plow on North Main Street and partially blocked traffic.
10:23 p.m. — A disorderly patient at Gritman Medical Center was arrested.
5:26 p.m. — A resident on the 300 block of South Grant Street reported a male has been standing outside his window and telling him to meet at a park to fight.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:42 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported at Steakhouse Hill in Moscow.
