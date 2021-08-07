LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Diego Corona, 27, and Nancy Cordova, 26, both of Moscow
Andrew Manney, 29, and Jamie Matson, 21, both of Potlatch
Peter Serina and Margaret Lind, both 32 and of Chicago
Alfonso Ramirez and Amber Minard, both 37 and of Potlatch
Brian Spence, 63, and Amber Crowley, 45, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Steven Gram and Elizabeth Case, both 27 and of Middleton, Idaho
Justin Lowry, 24, and Courtney Jensen, 23, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Jacob Irby, 33, of Clarkston, and Amy Silvan, 33, of Kennewick, Wash.
Garrett Payne, 28, and Ana Davis, 30, both of Moscow
Thursday
Ruben Chavez and Grace Sapp, both 36 and of Troy
Divorces
Wednesday
Kelsey Adair and Duke Kelly
Thursday
Kevin Kennedy and Michelle Reasoner
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:20 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1200 block of Gold Hill Road near Princeton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
6:32 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of stolen property and petit theft and arrested for suspicion of an open container of alcohol at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
10:05 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported near Eastside Marketplace.
10:58 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
4:58 p.m. — A court order violation was reported on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:34 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a hawk dive-bombing people coming into Emmanuel Baptist Church.
12:58 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
6 p.m. — Police heard a report of loud bagpipe music being played for 30-40 minutes on Illinois Street.
10:34 p.m. — EMS responded to an unconscious person on Park Street.