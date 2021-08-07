​​​​​LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Monday

Diego Corona, 27, and Nancy Cordova, 26, both of Moscow

Andrew Manney, 29, and Jamie Matson, 21, both of Potlatch

Peter Serina and Margaret Lind, both 32 and of Chicago

Alfonso Ramirez and Amber Minard, both 37 and of Potlatch

Brian Spence, 63, and Amber Crowley, 45, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Steven Gram and Elizabeth Case, both 27 and of Middleton, Idaho

Justin Lowry, 24, and Courtney Jensen, 23, both of Pullman

Wednesday

Jacob Irby, 33, of Clarkston, and Amy Silvan, 33, of Kennewick, Wash.

Garrett Payne, 28, and Ana Davis, 30, both of Moscow

Thursday

Ruben Chavez and Grace Sapp, both 36 and of Troy

Divorces

Wednesday

Kelsey Adair and Duke Kelly

Thursday

Kevin Kennedy and Michelle Reasoner

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

12:20 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1200 block of Gold Hill Road near Princeton.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

6:32 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of stolen property and petit theft and arrested for suspicion of an open container of alcohol at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.

10:05 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported near Eastside Marketplace.

10:58 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

4:58 p.m. — A court order violation was reported on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

11:34 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a hawk dive-bombing people coming into Emmanuel Baptist Church.

12:58 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

6 p.m. — Police heard a report of loud bagpipe music being played for 30-40 minutes on Illinois Street.

10:34 p.m. — EMS responded to an unconscious person on Park Street.

Tags

Recommended for you