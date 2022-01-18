MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:24 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
4:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of South Van Buren Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:28 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 400 block of Southeast Jordan Road.
10:27 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:51 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:16 p.m. — An officer responded for a hit-and-run on the 500 block of Southeast Crestview Street.
8:03 p.m. — Packages were stolen on the 1400 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
Saturday
2:24 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an assault on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.
5:43 a.m. — A cougar was spotted heading north on Southeast South Street.
6:01 a.m. — An officer conducted a welfare check for the 1000 block of East Main Street.
1:31 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Southeast Bishop Boulevard and East Main Street.
4:55 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
7:45 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported a person to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 900 block of East Main Street.
Sunday
12:30 a.m. — Officers arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of domestic violence.
3:53 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 500 block of Southwest Summer Street.
4:24 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
7:00 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.