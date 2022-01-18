MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

1:24 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.

4:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of South Van Buren Street.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

9:28 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 400 block of Southeast Jordan Road.

10:27 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of South Grand Avenue.

10:51 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

1:16 p.m. — An officer responded for a hit-and-run on the 500 block of Southeast Crestview Street.

8:03 p.m. — Packages were stolen on the 1400 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

Saturday

2:24 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an assault on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.

5:43 a.m. — A cougar was spotted heading north on Southeast South Street.

6:01 a.m. — An officer conducted a welfare check for the 1000 block of East Main Street.

1:31 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Southeast Bishop Boulevard and East Main Street.

4:55 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

7:45 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported a person to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 900 block of East Main Street.

Sunday

12:30 a.m. — Officers arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of domestic violence.

3:53 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 500 block of Southwest Summer Street.

4:24 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

7:00 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

