PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

3:45 p.m. — A vehicle collision with minor injuries occurred on State and Harrison streets.

6:40 p.m. — Drugs were reported on Clay Court.

7:23 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license on State Route 27.

9:47 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Golden Hills Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

6:34 a.m. — A one-vehicle accident was reported on State Route 195.

7:48 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on McNeilly Road.

10:48 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Main Street in Colfax.

11:35 p.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment on Granite Road.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

8:19 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.

11:02 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of North Almon Street.

12:55 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.

1:20 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision near the intersection of South Jackson and West Sixth streets.

2:46 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on West Sixth Street.

3:30 p.m — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

4:49 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 200 block of Southview Avenue and took a 50-year-old woman to Gritman Medical Center.

5:53 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse Drive.

6:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of South Blaine Street.

10:43 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man lying down on North Main Street.

11:23 p.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on the 500 block of West C Street.

11:26 p.m. — A person was reportedly firing an airsoft gun at neighbors on the 500 block of West C Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

8:23 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 600 block of Spruce Street in Potlatch.

11:04 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Park Road in Deary.

1:52 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 200 block of North Beech Street in Genesee.

9:59 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of West Ash Street in Genesee.

10:35 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 500 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.

Tags

Recommended for you