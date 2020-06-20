PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
3:45 p.m. — A vehicle collision with minor injuries occurred on State and Harrison streets.
6:40 p.m. — Drugs were reported on Clay Court.
7:23 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license on State Route 27.
9:47 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Golden Hills Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:34 a.m. — A one-vehicle accident was reported on State Route 195.
7:48 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on McNeilly Road.
10:48 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Main Street in Colfax.
11:35 p.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment on Granite Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:19 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
11:02 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of North Almon Street.
12:55 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
1:20 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision near the intersection of South Jackson and West Sixth streets.
2:46 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on West Sixth Street.
3:30 p.m — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
4:49 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 200 block of Southview Avenue and took a 50-year-old woman to Gritman Medical Center.
5:53 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse Drive.
6:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of South Blaine Street.
10:43 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man lying down on North Main Street.
11:23 p.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on the 500 block of West C Street.
11:26 p.m. — A person was reportedly firing an airsoft gun at neighbors on the 500 block of West C Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:23 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 600 block of Spruce Street in Potlatch.
11:04 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Park Road in Deary.
1:52 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 200 block of North Beech Street in Genesee.
9:59 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of West Ash Street in Genesee.
10:35 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 500 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.