MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:23 a.m. — A stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered on Jefferson Street.
3:49 p.m. — A moose was reported in the area of Sixth and Polk streets.
6:17 p.m. — A man was issued a trespassing order at Best Western Plus University Inn.
11:46 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:46 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Highway 6 in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
11:46 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1800 block of Northwest Lamont Drive.
4:08 p.m. — A person was reported missing on the 300 block of Northwest Terre View Drive. The person was later found and returned home.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
10:24 a.m. — An officer responded to a person who fell near the front entrance of College Hall.
Wednesday
2:38 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:21 a.m. — An officer transported a person to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 1100 block of Northeast B Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:34 a.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to the hospital from South Main Street in Lacrosse.
11:13 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for driving with expired vehicle registration on South Main Street in Colfax.