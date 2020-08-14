PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:31 p.m. — A man was reportedly screaming at a woman on the 500 block of Southeast Benewah Street.
7:50 p.m. — A man was reportedly looking into vehicles on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:18 a.m. — A motorcycle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
12:44 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
2:54 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Webb Street.
4:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of threatening behavior on the 1300 block of Northwest Kennedy Drive.
5:34 p.m. — A barrel of water reportedly fell off a truck and struck the vehicle behind it near the corner of Northeast Terre View Drive and East Grimes Way.
7:11 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the corner of Northeast Colorado and Ruby streets.
11:45 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
1:36 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 2000 block of East Grimes Way.
Thursday
5:22 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of vagrancy on the 2000 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:05 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested, cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 near Colfax.
7:40 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested, cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:51 a.m. — A 29-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI on the 200 block of South Monroe Street.
6:22 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1900 block of East Daves Avenue.
10:33 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
3:34 p.m. — A vehicle tire was reportedly slashed on the 300 block of South Van Buren Street. The man told police it has happened three times since July.
5:24 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at Renfrew Hall on Rayburn Street at the University of Idaho.
6:01 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft at Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.
6:46 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on East Sixth and South Washington streets.
8:24 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Sigma Nu fraternity on Elm Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:34 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
12:27 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on Marshall and Flannigan Creek roads near Viola.
2:48 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on state highways 3 and 99 in Kendrick.
7:56 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on East Third Street in Troy.
8:31 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on Highway 95 near Genesee.