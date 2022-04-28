MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:36 a.m. — Police heard a report of a male in front of A&W standing in the road and backing up traffic. They were unable to locate him.
1:55 p.m. — Police were called to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on Sixth Street. The pedestrian refused medical treatment and the driver was warned.
8:13 p.m. — Boxes and cans were reported stolen from the 1500 block of West A Street.
9:40 p.m. — A sheep was found with its head stuck in a fence on the 400 block of Farm Road and police freed the animal by cutting part of the fence.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:26 a.m. — Unlawful entry was reported on Spruce Street in Potlatch.
1:40 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Fourth Avenue in Bovill.
5:41 p.m. — Two people were transported to Gritman Medical Center following a rollover accident on Bear Creek Road in Princeton.
9:50 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Deary Street in Harvard.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:51 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
9:53 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
4:50 p.m. — A man threw a traffic cone at a car on the 500 block of East Main Street.
6:26 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street in Pullman.
7:43 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on South Grand Avenue and Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
10:02 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
3:51 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
10:13 p.m. — Four people were warned for possession of marijuana on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:23 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on North Main Street.