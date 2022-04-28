MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

10:36 a.m. — Police heard a report of a male in front of A&W standing in the road and backing up traffic. They were unable to locate him.

1:55 p.m. — Police were called to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on Sixth Street. The pedestrian refused medical treatment and the driver was warned.

8:13 p.m. — Boxes and cans were reported stolen from the 1500 block of West A Street.

9:40 p.m. — A sheep was found with its head stuck in a fence on the 400 block of Farm Road and police freed the animal by cutting part of the fence.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

2:26 a.m. — Unlawful entry was reported on Spruce Street in Potlatch.

1:40 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Fourth Avenue in Bovill.

5:41 p.m. — Two people were transported to Gritman Medical Center following a rollover accident on Bear Creek Road in Princeton.

9:50 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Deary Street in Harvard.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

7:51 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

9:53 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

4:50 p.m. — A man threw a traffic cone at a car on the 500 block of East Main Street.

6:26 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street in Pullman.

7:43 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on South Grand Avenue and Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

10:02 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

3:51 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

10:13 p.m. — Four people were warned for possession of marijuana on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

10:23 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on North Main Street.

Tags

Recommended for you