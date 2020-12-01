MOSCOW POLICE
Saturday
4:27 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.
Sunday
10:37 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of Baker Street.
6:02 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street. The fire was extinguished.
9:35 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:38 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on State Highway 8 and Big Meadow Road in Troy.
4:39 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
6:06 p.m. — Cash and a vape pen were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Highway 8 near Deary.
10:23 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and injury to a child on South Washington and Lewis streets in Moscow.
Saturday
11:14 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 900 block of Cedar Street in Potlatch.
11:58 a.m. — A fraud was reported on the 600 block of Scott Street in Troy.
1:47 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 4600 block of Highway 95 near Potlatch.
10:19 p.m. — A 59-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI near Carlson’s Used Cars on Highway 8 near Troy.
Sunday
12:40 a.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on North Main and Fourth streets in Troy.
8:20 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 8 and Grand Fir Drive near Moscow.
12:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Southwick Road near Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Saturday
3:14 p.m. — A trailer-versus-vehicle CRASH was reported on Center Street and Corral Court.
5:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Turner Drive.
7:01 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
10:14 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of residential burglary on Colorado Street.
11:16 p.m. — Pullman ambulance responded to a caller who reported their finger got stuck in a Lysol wipes lid on Brandi Way.
Sunday
6:18 p.m. — A resident reported someone threw a bag of flour all over his front door on Northwood Drive.
Monday
1:37 a.m. — A possible overdose was reported on California Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:11 a.m. — An unconscious person on Josephine Avenue in Rosalia was transported to the hospital.
6:40 a.m. — A one-vehicle rollover accident was reported on Pullman Airport Road.
1:48 p.m. — Deputies received a report of hunters trespassing on Hayward Road in Pullman.
2:17 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief on State Route 194 in Pullman.
8:32 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.
Saturday
7:50 a.m. — Subjects were reported shooting from a roadway on South Palouse River Road and Golgotha Street in Colfax.