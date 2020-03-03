MOSCOW POLICE
Saturday
11:43 a.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on warrants at Walmart.
12:20 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
1:29 p.m. — A man was reportedly jumping on the roof of his car at the Moscow Food Co-op. He was trespassed from the store.
4:02 p.m. — An iPhone was reportedly left in the bathroom at Walmart and then stolen.
4:08 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
4:08 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing $28.74 in merchandise from Walmart.
10:33 p.m. — A person was warned for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Idaho Avenue and Elm Street.
11:19 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.
Sunday
12:47 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on North Lieuallen and West C streets.
4:13 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
4:39 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
2:57 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Marshalls on West Pullman Road.
3:21 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Queen Road.
5:31 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of South Almon Street.
6:23 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported at Palouse Ice Rink.
8:26 p.m. — A person was warned for suspicion of possession of minor in possession of alcohol on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.
9:56 p.m. — Ten or more gunshots were reported on the 600 block of Panorama Drive but officers were unable to locate the source of the sounds.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
5:55 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Fiedler Road near Potlatch.
Sunday
4:18 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1400 block of Flannigan Creek Road near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Saturday
1:06 a.m. — A patient was transported to PRH from Larry Street after police found her disoriented.
5:25 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
Sunday
12:09 a.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Colorado and Opal streets.
1:36 a.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
2:01 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor exhibiting the effects of alcohol on Colorado Streets.
2:53 a.m. — One person was transported to PRH from Clifford Street following a report of breath problems.
3:23 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman and 18-year-old woman were arrested for suspicion fo theft at Walmart.
12:46 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man trying to hitchhike and stepping into traffic on North Grand Avenue.
3:44 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were arrested for suspicion of malicious mischief domestic violence on Terre View Drive.
5:34 p.m. — One person was transported to PRH following a report of possible self-harm on Larry Street.
6:16 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:28 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on West Street in Colfax.
8:28 a.m. — A 43-year-old Moscow man was arrested on a warrant on Mill Street in Colfax.
Saturday
2:48 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on Stadium Way and Duncan Lane in Pullman.
Sunday
1:20 a.m. — A 23-year-old Pullman woman was arrested for DUI on Stadium Way and Grand Avenue in Pullman.
2:28 a.m. — A 21-year-old Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Colorado and A streets in Pullman.
6:38 a.m. — A subject was transported to the hospital following a threat of self-harm in Colfax.
4:33 p.m. — A 20-year-old Lewiston man was arrested in Uniontown on multiple warrants.