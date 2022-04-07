PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
4:47 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on East Spring Street and East Main Street.
5:46 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:57 p.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:50 a.m. — A vehicle was stolen on Snow Road in Pullman.
2:43 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance on South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
2:49 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 1800 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
3:39 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
5:13 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Forest Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:39 a.m. — A moose was reported on Alpowa Avenue.
1:48 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
2:05 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
2:22 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 100 block of Lilly Street.
2:48 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
5:28 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on C and Main streets.
Wednesday
2:01 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Railroad Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:49 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Texas Ridge Road in Deary.