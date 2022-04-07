PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

4:47 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on East Spring Street and East Main Street.

5:46 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

9:57 p.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

8:50 a.m. — A vehicle was stolen on Snow Road in Pullman.

2:43 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance on South Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

2:49 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 1800 block of Northeast Wilson Road.

3:39 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.

5:13 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Forest Way.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

11:39 a.m. — A moose was reported on Alpowa Avenue.

1:48 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.

2:05 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street.

2:22 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 100 block of Lilly Street.

2:48 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street.

5:28 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on C and Main streets.

Wednesday

2:01 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Railroad Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

1:49 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Texas Ridge Road in Deary.

