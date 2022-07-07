MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

7:35 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident occurred on Logan Street and Troy Road.

4:14 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a noninjury three-vehicle collision on F and Eisenhower streets. One driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

4:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of Kenneth Street.

9:28 p.m. — Police arrested a 49-year-old Moscow male on suspicion of disturbing the peace and obstructing an officer on the 200 block of Baker Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

4:20 p.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:08 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 515 block of Walnut Street.

8:37 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1506 block of Henry Street.

10:05 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1130 block of Monroe Street.

1:44 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1405 block of Merman Drive.

1:48 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle-pedestrian collision was reported on the 1360 block of Bishop Boulevard.

4:09 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 135 block of Harold Drive.

5:57 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 415 block of State Street.

6 p.m. — Assault and robbery charges were made against a 43-year-old male on the 140 block of True Street.

7:31 p.m. — A flag was reported stolen on the corner of Main Street and Bishop Boulevard.

9:02 p.m. — A suspicious man was reported on the 910 block of Providence Court.

A suspicious man was reported on Ritchie and Harrison streets overnight.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

10:02 a.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle on Wawai Road.

11:33 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Sunshine Road.

12:20 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Bartholow Avenue.

2:34 p.m. — Missing political signs were reported on U.S. Highway 95.

6:19 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Golf Course Road.

