MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:35 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident occurred on Logan Street and Troy Road.
4:14 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a noninjury three-vehicle collision on F and Eisenhower streets. One driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
4:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of Kenneth Street.
9:28 p.m. — Police arrested a 49-year-old Moscow male on suspicion of disturbing the peace and obstructing an officer on the 200 block of Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:20 p.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:08 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 515 block of Walnut Street.
8:37 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1506 block of Henry Street.
10:05 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1130 block of Monroe Street.
1:44 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on the 1405 block of Merman Drive.
1:48 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle-pedestrian collision was reported on the 1360 block of Bishop Boulevard.
4:09 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 135 block of Harold Drive.
5:57 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 415 block of State Street.
6 p.m. — Assault and robbery charges were made against a 43-year-old male on the 140 block of True Street.
7:31 p.m. — A flag was reported stolen on the corner of Main Street and Bishop Boulevard.
9:02 p.m. — A suspicious man was reported on the 910 block of Providence Court.
A suspicious man was reported on Ritchie and Harrison streets overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:02 a.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle on Wawai Road.
11:33 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Sunshine Road.
12:20 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Bartholow Avenue.
2:34 p.m. — Missing political signs were reported on U.S. Highway 95.
6:19 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Golf Course Road.