PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:47 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Cleveland Street.
10:36 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
12:59 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
2:57 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to a crash on the 600 block of Stadium Way.
4:08 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Main Street.
5 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
6:17 p.m. — Pullman ambulance responded to a stroke on the 400 block of Crestview Street.
6:37 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Spring Street.
7:14 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1200 block of Lybecker Road.
8:54 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 300 block of Webb Street.
9:10 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on Campus Way.
9:19 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Ruby Street.
9:38 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on Greek Row.
10:23 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.
11:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.
Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of Campus Street overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 600 block of Oak Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
9:12 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
10:37 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1800 block of Wilson Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:49 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on McMeekin Road in Colfax.
7:33 p.m. — Officers arrested an 23-year-old man on a misdemeanor warrant on Pine City Malden Road in Rosalia.
9:59 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Little Alkali Road in Lacrosse.
11:07 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Truax Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:41 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 100 block of Lilly Street.
6:14 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 100 block of Lilly Street.
9:47 a.m. — A welfare check was performed on Sixth Street.
10:14 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Fairview Drive.
1:49 p.m. — Theft of an electric guitar and a laptop was reported on the 300 block of Grant Street.
3:20 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Main Street.
3:47 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of Harrison Street.
3:53 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road.
3:58 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.
10:07 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of First Street.
10:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1400 block of Mountain View Road.
11:06 p.m. — A suspicious man was reported on Harold Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:01 a.m. — Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Viola.
9:19 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.