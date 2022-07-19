PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

7:17 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Henry Street.

8:47 a.m. — A rape was reported on Kamiaken Street.

10:32 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.

12:08 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.

1:11 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Cedar Street.

3:42 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Center Street.

4:21 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Spaulding Street.

4:28 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Skyline Drive.

5:25 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Fancyfree Drive.

10:01 p.m. — Police stopped a 40-year-old man who was in progress of a theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

A DUI was reported on the 400 block of Stadium Way overnight.

Saturday

7:53 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.

8:35 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.

5:53 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Grand Avenue.

8:56 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a domestic dispute on Hillside Drive. The patient was transported to the Pullman Regional Hospital.

9:43 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Deane Street.

9:47 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.

10:35 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.

11:16 p.m. — A noise complaint was filed on Kamiaken Street.

Officers performed a welfare check on the 1000 block of Latour Peak Street overnight.

Multiple noise complaints were reported overnight.

A DUI was reported on Stadium Way overnight.

Sunday

8:03 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2000 block of Skyview Drive.

11:48 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Main Street.

2:28 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.

4:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.

9:31 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.

9:51 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Church Street.

10:11 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.

11:06 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested for assault and malicious mischief during a domestic dispute.

WSU POLICE

Friday

10:25 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for malicious mischief on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.

2 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Olympia Avenue.

9:18 p.m. — A DUI was reported.

Saturday

12:40 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 700 block of Forest Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

9:57 a.m. — Officers responded to a disabled vehicle blocking Pine City Malden Road in Malden.

2:36 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Pat Old Road in Pullman.

6:26 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported hitchhiking on Peringer Road in Farmington.

9:26 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an injury crash as a vehicle rolled over on Wawawai Road in Clarkston. The patient was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

9:39 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Colfax.

Saturday

10:35 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Ragon Road in Oakesdale.

Sunday

8:53 a.m. — A person escaped from custody on Mill Street in Colfax.

10:36 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Spokane Street in Lamont.

2:25 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Pullman. Multiple people were transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

12:51 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Lauder Avenue and Lenter Street.

12 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on Deakin Avenue and Sixth Street.

2:46 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Idaho Highway 8.

3:18 p.m. — A theft was reported at Best Western Plus University Inn.

3:57 p.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on E and Almon streets.

8:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man laying on the ground with his pants down and a collar around his neck on Lauder Avenue.

8:25 p.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a reported overdose on Adams Street.

Saturday

11:01 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Baker Street.

11:19 a.m. — A pine tree caught fire on the 1600 block of Pine Cone Road.

Sunday

7:22 a.m. — A controlled substance issue was reported on the 300 block of Southview Avenue.

12:50 p.m. — A vehicle struck a pole on the 1000 block of Harold Avenue.

10:20 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.

Monday

12:43 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

10:48 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 500 block of East Main Street.

9:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of Robinson Park Road.

Saturday

8:54 p.m. — An assault was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Princeton.

10:14 a.m. — A DUI was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

2:33 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

7:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at Harvest Foods in Potlatch.

10:16 p.m. — A fire was reported on Sather Road in Genesee.

Sunday

5:06 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Sanderson Lane in Bovill.

12:33 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Chestnut Street in Genesee.

