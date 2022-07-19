PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:17 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Henry Street.
8:47 a.m. — A rape was reported on Kamiaken Street.
10:32 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
12:08 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
1:11 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Cedar Street.
3:42 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Center Street.
4:21 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Spaulding Street.
4:28 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Skyline Drive.
5:25 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Fancyfree Drive.
10:01 p.m. — Police stopped a 40-year-old man who was in progress of a theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
A DUI was reported on the 400 block of Stadium Way overnight.
Saturday
7:53 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
8:35 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
5:53 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
8:56 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a domestic dispute on Hillside Drive. The patient was transported to the Pullman Regional Hospital.
9:43 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Deane Street.
9:47 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
10:35 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
11:16 p.m. — A noise complaint was filed on Kamiaken Street.
Officers performed a welfare check on the 1000 block of Latour Peak Street overnight.
Multiple noise complaints were reported overnight.
A DUI was reported on Stadium Way overnight.
Sunday
8:03 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2000 block of Skyview Drive.
11:48 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Main Street.
2:28 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
4:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
9:31 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
9:51 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Church Street.
10:11 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
11:06 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested for assault and malicious mischief during a domestic dispute.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:25 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for malicious mischief on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.
2 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Olympia Avenue.
9:18 p.m. — A DUI was reported.
Saturday
12:40 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 700 block of Forest Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:57 a.m. — Officers responded to a disabled vehicle blocking Pine City Malden Road in Malden.
2:36 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Pat Old Road in Pullman.
6:26 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported hitchhiking on Peringer Road in Farmington.
9:26 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an injury crash as a vehicle rolled over on Wawawai Road in Clarkston. The patient was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.
9:39 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Colfax.
Saturday
10:35 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Ragon Road in Oakesdale.
Sunday
8:53 a.m. — A person escaped from custody on Mill Street in Colfax.
10:36 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Spokane Street in Lamont.
2:25 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Pullman. Multiple people were transported to the hospital in an ambulance.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:51 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Lauder Avenue and Lenter Street.
12 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on Deakin Avenue and Sixth Street.
2:46 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Idaho Highway 8.
3:18 p.m. — A theft was reported at Best Western Plus University Inn.
3:57 p.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on E and Almon streets.
8:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man laying on the ground with his pants down and a collar around his neck on Lauder Avenue.
8:25 p.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a reported overdose on Adams Street.
Saturday
11:01 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Baker Street.
11:19 a.m. — A pine tree caught fire on the 1600 block of Pine Cone Road.
Sunday
7:22 a.m. — A controlled substance issue was reported on the 300 block of Southview Avenue.
12:50 p.m. — A vehicle struck a pole on the 1000 block of Harold Avenue.
10:20 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
Monday
12:43 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:48 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 500 block of East Main Street.
9:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of Robinson Park Road.
Saturday
8:54 p.m. — An assault was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Princeton.
10:14 a.m. — A DUI was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
2:33 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
7:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at Harvest Foods in Potlatch.
10:16 p.m. — A fire was reported on Sather Road in Genesee.
Sunday
5:06 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Sanderson Lane in Bovill.
12:33 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Chestnut Street in Genesee.