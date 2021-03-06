LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Feb. 26
Matthew Moncada, 26, and Linea Dalzell, 22, both of Moscow
Monday
Ekene Mba, 35, of Moscow, and Jamie Wilcoxon, 32, of Clarkston
Thursday
McKenzie Holmgren, 32, and Aaron Trueman, 48, both of Deary
Sentencings
Tuesday
Matthew Kibbee, 29, of Moscow, was convicted of frequenting a place where drugs are used and fined $197.50.
Grace Sturmer, 47, of Clarkston, was convicted of inattentive driving and ordered to pay $257.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
Wednesday
Bruce Graven, 34, of Coeur d’Alene, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to two years of probation, 20 days in jail, ordered to pay $702.50 in fines, fees and court costs, and his driver’s license was suspended 150 days.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
6:02 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
6:56 a.m. — A noninjury, two-vehicle traffic collision was reported on the corner of Southeast Harvest Drive and Bishop Boulevard.
9:49 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Duncan Lane.
10:19 a.m. — An officer responded to a reported burglary on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.
10:51 a.m. — A man was reportedly shouting at people on 300 East Spring Street.
11:00 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
3:03 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
4:26 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a possible domestic dispute on the 100 block of Southeast Water Street.
5:51 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:03 p.m. — Officers responded to a trespassing complaint at an address on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
11:18 p.m. — Police received reports of an intoxicated person on the 600 block of Northeast Malden Lane.
Friday
3:07 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a possible structure fire and determined there was no emergency.
3:52 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
4:32 a.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges and an alleged ignition interlock violation on the corner of North Grand Avenue and Northwest Turner Drive.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:30 a.m. — A woman reportedly struck a man in the face at the Hillcrest Motel. The incident was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.
6:37 a.m. — A moose or moose were reported on Spotswood Street.
10:47 a.m. — Three moose were reported on the 800 block of Harold Avenue.
3:07 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of South Adams Street.
4:09 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at P1FCU.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:14 p.m. — A 75-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving on State Highway 8 near Deary.