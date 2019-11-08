PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:44 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Webb Street following a fall. The subject was not injured.
2:34 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
9:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
Thursday
3:33 am. — Pullman Fire Department responded to an electrical fire on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Wednesday
11:14 p.m. — Two subjects were arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on State Route 193. One of them was also arrested for suspicion of possession of stolen property, making a false statement and on a felony warrant.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
6:41 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on Nevada Street.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:08 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
8:10 a.m. — A 69-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI after allegedly rear-ending a vehicle on West Pullman Road and Peterson Drive. The man was taken to Gritman Medical Center for minor injuries.
8:20 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Furniture Center on West Pullman Road.
9:09 a.m. — A 73-year-old woman at Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care on North Polk Street Extension was reportedly missing for about seven-and-a-half hours before she was found.
9:17 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and suspicion of trafficking heroin on the 400 block of South Lilly Street. Heroin in the amount of 5.2 grams was reportedly found at the residence.
12:40 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 800 block of South Washington Street.
1:06 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Gritman Medical Center.
4:43 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the Identity apartment complex on South Main Street.
6:13 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.
9:06 p.m. — A 69-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 500 block of South Main Street.
10:07 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:13 a.m. — A vehicle windshield was reportedly damaged on the 1100 block of Sunset Lane near Potlatch.
11:57 a.m. — Vehicle windows were reportedly broken out on the 1300 block of State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
11:19 p.m. — A 56-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI and an open container on the 200 block of Spruce Street in Bovill.