PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:03 a.m. — Pullman Fire responded to a structure fire on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
9:24 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1800 block of Wheatland Drive.
8:07 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Terre View Drive. One juvenile was transported to the hospital.
Saturday
9:59 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an injury crash on the 3200 block of Airport Complex. One patient was transported to the hospital.
Sunday
11:13 a.m. — Officers responded to a burglary in progress on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
9:47 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:48 p.m. — Deputies, fire and EMS responded to a crash with unknown injuries on Parvin Road in Palouse.
7:16 p.m. — Washington State Patrol and EMS responded to a collision with unknown injuries on Fairgrounds Road in Colfax.
Saturday
12:20 a.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:37 p.m. — Rosauers reported a theft.
4:52 p.m. — One of the subjects in the video related to the homicide investigation reported being harassed online.
7:25 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 800 block of Fairview Drive.
10:01 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
Saturday
12:10 p.m. — A trespassing order violation was reported at Dollar Tree.
4:56 p.m. — Firefighters responded to a potential fire at Real Life Church but determined it was smoke caused by a fog machine.
11:07 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 2600 block of Granville Street.
Sunday
11:43 a.m. — Police responded to a report that a tenant living in a rental filled out paperwork under someone else’s name and impersonated someone else when contacting the city by phone.
11:59 a.m. — Police responded to a concern that reporters with cameras were posing as a safety hazard on a Main Street sidewalk.
4:13 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
4:17 p.m. — A death threat was reported at Dollar Tree.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:26 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Idaho Highway 9 in Princeton.
Saturday
10:59 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Eagle Alley in Troy.
12:24 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on Saddle Ridge Road in Moscow.
3:35 p.m. — A battery was reported at the Latah County Courthouse.
3:46 p.m. — A car crash was reported on Moscow Mountain.
9:04 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Water Street in Juliaetta.
Sunday
9:06 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Deary.