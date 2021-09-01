PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:08 a.m. — Two people were reported physically fighting in the dining room at Quality Inn Paradise Creek.
12:36 p.m. — An employee at Walmart said a customer threatened to kill him.
1:35 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following the report of an unconscious person.
2:20 p.m. — A sexual assault was reported in Pullman.
6:08 p.m. — A resident on Lake Street said his neighbor came to his apartment with a hammer and called him a racial slur because of noise coming from his unit.
7:34 p.m. — A resident on Leland Drive said an old roommate stole her furniture.
8:48 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on High Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a dog killing chickens on Union Avenue in Uniontown.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:09 a.m. — Police received a report of screaming coming from an address on the 500 block of East Third Street.
9:59 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 900 block of East Third Street.
11:40 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly stolen from the 600 block of South Jackson Street.
11:46 a.m. — Police received a report that a vehicle was stolen from the 600 block of South Jackson Street.
12:03 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of West A and North Line streets.
12:51 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1800 block of West Pullman Road.
3 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1400 block of Sunnyside Avenue.
3:53 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of East A Street.
4:01 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a vehicle prowl on the 900 block of Harold Avenue.
4:18 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
6:40 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of West Third Street.
8:14 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man in a wheelchair who was reportedly approaching vehicles in the roadway at the intersection of West Third and South Jackson streets.
9:27 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
11:43 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1500 block of West Pullman Road
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:36 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Flannigan Creek Road near Potlatch.
10:15 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Mix Road near Moscow.
4:19 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of Fir Street in Potlatch.
5:21 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the intersection of White Avenue and South Mountain View Extension near Moscow.
9:17 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.