PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

7:08 a.m. — Two people were reported physically fighting in the dining room at Quality Inn Paradise Creek.

12:36 p.m. — An employee at Walmart said a customer threatened to kill him.

1:35 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following the report of an unconscious person.

2:20 p.m. — A sexual assault was reported in Pullman.

6:08 p.m. — A resident on Lake Street said his neighbor came to his apartment with a hammer and called him a racial slur because of noise coming from his unit.

7:34 p.m. — A resident on Leland Drive said an old roommate stole her furniture.

8:48 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on High Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

6:52 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a dog killing chickens on Union Avenue in Uniontown.

MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

8:09 a.m. — Police received a report of screaming coming from an address on the 500 block of East Third Street.

9:59 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 900 block of East Third Street.

11:40 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly stolen from the 600 block of South Jackson Street.

12:03 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of West A and North Line streets.

12:51 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1800 block of West Pullman Road.

3 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1400 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

3:53 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of East A Street.

4:01 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a vehicle prowl on the 900 block of Harold Avenue.

4:18 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.

6:40 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of West Third Street.

8:14 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man in a wheelchair who was reportedly approaching vehicles in the roadway at the intersection of West Third and South Jackson streets.

9:27 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.

11:43 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1500 block of West Pullman Road

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

8:36 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Flannigan Creek Road near Potlatch.

10:15 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Mix Road near Moscow.

4:19 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of Fir Street in Potlatch.

5:21 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the intersection of White Avenue and South Mountain View Extension near Moscow.

9:17 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

