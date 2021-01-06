PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

8:37 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute over a phone recording on Glenhaven Drive.

9:31 a.m. — A woman died of natural causes on McKenzie Street.

11:41 a.m. — A 35-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant on Wheatland Drive.

2:31 p.m. — A subject on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a threat of self-harm.

Tuesday

12:10 a.m. — An intoxicated man on Dillon Street was transported to PRH.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

1:34 a.m. — An accident occured in the area of Wawawai and Steptoe Canyon roads.

1:48 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Alder Street in Tekoa.

9:59 p.m. — A medical call was reported on Albion Road and State Route 195 in Colfax.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

8:15 a.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

10:04 a.m. — A woman on the 1300 block of West A Street was reportedly scammed of $1,500.

1:57 p.m. — An individual reportedly unlawfully used the name of a person on the 400 block of East Third Street to gain unemployment benefits.

2:09 p.m. — Apple AirPods were reportedly stolen from the 300 block of North Polk Street.

7:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

12:10 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Railroad Street in Kendrick.

Tags

Recommended for you