PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:37 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute over a phone recording on Glenhaven Drive.
9:31 a.m. — A woman died of natural causes on McKenzie Street.
11:41 a.m. — A 35-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant on Wheatland Drive.
2:31 p.m. — A subject on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a threat of self-harm.
Tuesday
12:10 a.m. — An intoxicated man on Dillon Street was transported to PRH.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:34 a.m. — An accident occured in the area of Wawawai and Steptoe Canyon roads.
1:48 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Alder Street in Tekoa.
9:59 p.m. — A medical call was reported on Albion Road and State Route 195 in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:15 a.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
10:04 a.m. — A woman on the 1300 block of West A Street was reportedly scammed of $1,500.
1:57 p.m. — An individual reportedly unlawfully used the name of a person on the 400 block of East Third Street to gain unemployment benefits.
2:09 p.m. — Apple AirPods were reportedly stolen from the 300 block of North Polk Street.
7:36 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:10 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Railroad Street in Kendrick.