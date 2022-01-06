PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:43 a.m. — A bus ran a stop sign on Northeast Terre View Drive.
12:51 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal domestic dispute on the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.
7:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a traffic violation on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way and charged a 19-year-old woman for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Wednesday
1:26 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:33 a.m. — Police responded to a noninjury collision on Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Valley Road.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
9:39 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
3:59 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:23 a.m. — A deputy responded to a vehicle stuck in a snow bank on O’Donnell Road and Reaney Road in Pullman and gave the driver a courtesy transport.
7:11 a.m. — A vehicle became stuck in snow on Brown Road and Sand Road in Pullman.
4:05 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle high centered on a snow bank near Colfax Airport Road in Colfax. A tow removed the vehicle.
4:58 p.m. — A deputy responded to a vehicle stuck in the roadway on East A Street and South Summit Avenue in Rosalia.
5:45 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on North Howard Street in Tekoa.
9:59 p.m. — A 29-year-old man from Yakima was cited for driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Uniontown.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:43 a.m. — A three-vehicle noninjury accident occurred on Jackson and Main streets.
4:13 p.m. — A theft was reported at Sudzees Laundry on Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:10 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Railroad Street in Kendrick.