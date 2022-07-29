PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:07 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:07 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
9:51 a.m. — Officers responded to a two-vehicle noninjury crash on the 500 block of Campus Street.
10:58 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of State Street.
12:14 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Spruce Street.
A suspicious person was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
7:05 a.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on the 700 block of Forest Way.
2:37 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for second degree theft on the 2200 block of Grimes Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S
Wednesday
8:45 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash occurred on Main Street in Colfax.
5:56 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Whitman Street in Palouse.
10:42 p.m. — Police arrested a 40-year-old man while driving with a suspended license on U.S. Highway 95 near Colfax.
10:46 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Park Avenue in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:03 a.m. — Property damage was reported at Moscow Middle School.
1:06 p.m. — A female was reportedly cussing at people on the 600 block of South Main Street.
4:46 p.m. — A vehicle versus bicycle collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
4:59 p.m. — Moscow Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a grass fire on the 2600 block of South Main Street.
7:15 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of Lenter street.
10:19 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Sixth Street. Patients were transported to the hospital.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:26 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Nora Creek Road in Troy.
11:45 a.m. — Threats were reported on old Pullman Road in Moscow.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.