LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Michael Erickson, 60, and Lonnie Taylor, 56, both of Farmington, Wash.
Brian Loomis, 47, and Kristie Mattoon, 45, both of Moscow
Shane Grinwis, 31, of Spokane and Callaghan Garcia, 27, of Onaway
Wednesday
John Meshishnek, 35, and Sophia Thomas, 25, both of Deary
Jesse Weaver, 29, and Danielle Delgado, 26, both of Pullman
Thursday
Stacy Bowman, 49, and Jon Asplund, 56, both of Troy
Divorces
Sept. 4
Christopher and Toni Hites
Thursday
Eran Boller and Stefanie Teasley
Carrie and James Shook
Sentencings
Tuesday
Jasmine Elliot, 23, was found guilty of burglary and sentenced to two years in prison with three years of probation and fined $305.50, including $60 in restitution.
Jasmine Elliot, 23, was found guilty of forgery and sentenced to two years in prison with three years of probation and fined $215.50, including $70 in restitution.
Orville Magruder, 39, was convicted of failing to obtain an overweight permit and fined $226.
Wednesday
Willie Bovard, 46, was convicted of domestic assault, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $157.50.
Jeffrey Hobbs, 37, was found guilty of resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement. He was sentenced to six months of probation and fined $1,657.50, including $1,500 in restitution.
Thursday
Miranda Carolos, 38, was convicted of petit theft, sentenced to eight days in jail and fined $1,952.85, including $1,695.35 in restitution.
Jonathan Morris, 39, was found guilty of petit theft and sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Jonathan Morris, 39, was found guilty of telephone harassment and sentenced to two years of probation.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:22 a.m. — A possible theft was reported at Dissmore’s.
3:57 p.m. — A woman reported a vehicle was doing donuts and throwing gravel at her car on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
3:59 p.m. — Police responded to a disorderly patient at Pullman Regional Hospital.
9:57 p.m. — Police issued an infraction following a report of a large party on B Street.
Friday
12:10 a.m. — A patient was transported to PRH from Parr Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:59 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Valleyview Avenue in Colfax.
6:50 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported in Endicott.
7:53 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:05 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Taylor and Blake avenues.
8:03 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
10:57 a.m. — Officers received a report of a vehicle prowl and a shattered passenger side window on the 200 block of Baker Street.
10:59 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on South Jackson Street.
1:02 p.m. — Police received a report of theft on South Main Street.
2:37 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1600 block of Hillcrest Drive.
4:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Blaine Street.
6:11 p.m. — Police received a complaint of around 25 men not wearing masks or practicing social distancing on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.
6:28 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on North Main Street.
9:20 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 900 block of North Polk Street.
10:05 p.m. — A possible controlled substance problem was reported at an address on West Pullman Road.
11:15 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 700 block of Anna Street.
Thursday
8:05 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 1000 block of West Palouse River Drive.
1:38 p.m. — Cannabis smoke was reported at an address on Peterson Drive.
3:14 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of East E and North Main streets.
3:26 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of Veatch Street.
3:32 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1900 block of Ilene Drive.
5:55 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Farm and West Pullman roads.
5:57 p.m. — Officers received a trespassing complaint for the 800 block of Campus Drive.
8:06 p.m. — Possible shoplifting was reported at an address on West Pullman Road.
8:50 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:29 p.m.— Police received complaints of a large party with loud music and at least 30 people not wearing masks on the corner of Ash and West Sixth streets.
11:45p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
Friday
12:43 a.m. — Police received a report of two large parties with more than 50 people at addresses on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
2:05 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:04 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
3:32 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Idlers Rest Road near Moscow.
6:35 p.m. — Deputies received reports of smoke on the 6100 block of State Highway 8 near Bovill.
10:23 p.m. — Deputies received complaints of trespassing and possible battery on the 1400 block of Osterberg Road in Deary.
Thursday
11:51 am. — Gun shot sounds were reported near the intersection of Boller and Fiscus roads in Potlatch.
1:56 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 700 block of Second Avenue ion Deary.
4:28 p.m. — Deputies responded to a possible controlled substance problem on the corner of North Main and East Morton streets in Moscow.
6:26 p.m. — Deputies arrested Steven Fisher for an outstanding warrant as well as for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to show insurance and driving without privileges near the corner of Troy Road and South Adams Street.
7:46 p.m. — Theft of a bicycle was reported on the 200 block of Pine Street in Potlatch. A deputy responded and recovered the bicycle.
8:19 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on State Highway 3 near Juliaetta. One person was transported to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
8:27 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Sumner Road in Troy.
9:38 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported State Highway 3 near Bovill.