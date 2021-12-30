MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
5:57 a.m. — Police responded to a complaint of a man screaming on the 300 block of North Almon Street.
1:35 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 600 block of Harold Avenue.
11:14 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on White Avenue near Safeway.
LATAH COUNTY
Tuesday
3:23 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the roadway near Mountain View Road in Moscow.
2:24 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of battery on Southview Avenue in Moscow.
3:19 a.m. — A theft was reported on Oak Street in Potlatch.
3:39 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Clarkston man for suspicion of grand theft and petit theft on Robinson Park Road in Moscow after he allegedly stole copper and a compound bow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:11 a.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 300 block of Southeast High Street.
9:46 a.m. — A storage locker appeared to have been broken into on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:26 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Hillside Drive.
5:26 p.m. — Medics responded to a report of choking on the 1300 block of Northwest State Street.
9:49 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Bishop Boulevard.
10:49 p.m. — A 20-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of driving with suspended registration.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:54 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on State Route 272 in Colfax.