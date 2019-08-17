WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Timothy Daniel Clemans, 29, of Moscow, and Margret Dekker Church, 29, of San Luis Obispo, Calif.
John Michael Fish, 28, and Heidi Lynne Anders, 26, both of Los Angeles.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:58 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 400 block of Northwest Irving Street and determined the person was fine.
9:37 a.m. — Police responded to a possible cougar sighting but were unable to locate anything.
10:10 a.m. — Police counseled a person who refused to leave the Department of Licensing office on South Grand Avenue.
1:15 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Northeast Monroe Street and determined the subject was fine.
1:21 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
1:42 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported at Walmart.
3:48 p.m. — Police performed a noninjury vehicle accident on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:53 p.m. — A woman reported a trim piece was stolen from her vehicle on the 600 block of Southwest Cityview Street.
6:59 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a stolen bowling ball at Zeppoz.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:10 p.m. — A vehicle was reported racing up and down the grade on Wawawai Road near Colton.
4:08 p.m. — A man was arrested for DUI on Baker Road.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
1:23 p.m. — A three-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Spokane and Washington streets.
4:17 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Stimson Hall.
Friday
2:33 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for DUI at Beasley Coliseum.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:26 a.m. — A man was cited for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia near the corner of East Morton and North Polk streets.
12:45 p.m. — Emergency personnel provided a welfare check for the 1500 block of North Polk Street.
4:02 p.m. — A theft was reported on North Eisenhower Street.
6:21 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 800 block of South Meadow Street.
8:01 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 800 block of Conestoga Street.
8:30 p.m. — Harassment was reported on North Main Street.
9:23 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 800 block of Conestoga Street.
9:44 p.m. — Police received a report of a possible vehicle prowl on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:13 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and driving without privileges after allegedly striking a woman in a vehicle several times, hitting her with the door of the vehicle and then dragging her behind the vehicle on the 1000 block of State Highway 3 in Juliaetta. Investigation is ongoing.
9:27 a.m. — Deputies received a report of suspicious activity on the 1000 block of State Highway 3 in Juliaetta.
2:25 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported near the intersection of State Highway 6 and Fiddler’s Ridge Loop in Potlatch.
3:01 p.m. — A trailer window was reported broken on the 2200 block of South Main Street in Moscow.
3:15 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 300 block of State Highway 95 in Moscow.
5:55 p.m. — Deputies received a trespassing complaint for the 3400 block of State Highway 95 in Moscow.
9:43 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for alleged DUI on State Highway 8 near Troy.