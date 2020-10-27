MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:18 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
2:59 p.m. — An 18-year-old female pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle on West Sixth Street and went to the hospital for a minor soft tissue injury.
8:20 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Gambino’s.
11:17 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 600 block of Ash Street.
Saturday
1:18 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of Idaho Avenue.
1:19 p.m. — A beaver reportedly built a dam, causing a yard to flood on the 2800 block of Robinson Park Road.
3:04 p.m. — A man reportedly unlawfully entered his ex-girlfriend’s storage unit on West Third Street and poured liquid laundry soap on her items.
3:06 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on North Polk and East E streets.
3:07 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of East E Street.
6:52 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
11:36 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Moscow Bagel and Deli.
Sunday
12:40 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing at Mingles Bar and Grill.
5:44 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
7:53 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving with an obstructed view on the 200 block of North Lieuallen Street.
4:41 p.m. — At least one political sign was reportedly stolen on the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:40 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 1000 block of Border Lane near Moscow.
6:04 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1100 block of Chaney Road near Viola.
7:39 p.m. — A tree across the street from Sunset Mart in Troy reportedly caught fire. The Troy Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the flames.
10:11 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 1000 block of Country Lane near Potlatch.
11:50 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Potlatch City Hall.
Twelve vehicle slide-offs were reported.
Five noninjury vehicle crashes were reported.
Saturday
1:07 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Harvard.
2:17 p.m. — A home on the 200 block of East Walnut Avenue in Genesee reportedly caught fire and damaged at least the porch. The Genesee Volunteer Fire Department and Moscow Rural Fire District responded.
Sunday
3:20 p.m. — A domestic battery was reported on the 1200 block of Hatter Creek Road near Princeton.
6:50 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1200 block of Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:55 a.m. — Officers responded to a two-vehicle, blocking collision with no injuries on Whitman and Kamiaken streets.
8:13 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Northwood Drive.
9:22 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Nebraska Street.
10:35 a.m. — A couch was reported stolen from a storage unit on Latah Street.
12:18 p.m. — EMS responded to a two-vehicle blocking collision on Grand Avenue and Stadium Way.
6:07 p.m. — A possible structure fire was reported on Spring Street.
7:09 p.m. — A person on Maiden Lane was taken into protective custody and taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a threat of self-harm.
9:07 p.m. — Police could not locate a vehicle reported driving the wrong way on Paradise Street.
9:31 p.m. — Police responded to a report of people throwing rocks and snowballs at cars on California and Monroe streets.
10:18 p.m. — A power line was reported down on Water and Spring streets.
10:21 p.m. — An assault was reported on Stadium Way.
10:26 p.m. — An electrical hazard involving a wire arcing was reported on Center Street.
10:51 p.m. — Police contacted a person and issued a warning after a party was reported on Latah Street.
11:01 p.m. — A tree branch blocked both lanes of travel on Taylor Street.
11:03 p.m. — A resident reported people knocking on his windows and harassing his cats on Oak Street.
Saturday
1:45 a.m. — A group of men were reportedly using a mattress to sled down Alpha Road.
1:48 a.m. — One person was taken to PRH following a report of an unconscious person on Campus Street.
4:28 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Merman Drive.
4:43 a.m. — A branch fell on two cars on Cleveland Street.
Saturday
6:47 a.m. — A tree was found on top of a vehicle and in the road on Jackson and Spring streets.
9:08 a.m. — An infraction was issued after someone reported they were bit by a dog on Blue Heron Court.
10:50 a.m. — A man was allegedly verbally aggressive and refused to leave Harbor Freight Tools after being asked to wear a mask.
10:57 a.m. — A branch fell on a vehicle on Valley Road.
4:23 a.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of intimidating a public servant.
6:38 p.m. — Two 19-year-old subjects were cited for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
11:21 p.m. — Police took one person to PRH following a report of abnormal behavior.
Sunday
11:58 a.m. — An alleged assault was reported on Opal Street.
1:44 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on B Street.
1:54 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
6:45 p.m. — A two-vehicle non-injury collision was reported on Stadium Way and North Grande Avenue.
7:17 p.m. — EMS responded to a vehicle collision on East Main Street but no patient was taken to the hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:43 a.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle rollover on Albion Parvin Road in Pullman.
2:18 p.m. — A one-vehicle accident was reported on O’Donnell Road in Pullman.
Sunday
10:46 a.m. — One patient was taken to the hospital following a one-vehicle accident on 8th and E streets in Palouse.
2:01 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Wells Road in Rosalia.
3:42 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on E Street in Albion.