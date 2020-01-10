PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:34 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
12:57 p.m. — Police responded to a report of possible child abuse on True Street.
5:27 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue.
9:10 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
Thursday
3:19 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:51 p.m. — Tools were reported stolen from a resident’s yard in Albion.
3:32 p.m. — Deputies investigated a report of a man chasing two students getting off the bus in Albion.
4:25 p.m. — A wood and debris fire was reported in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:59 a.m. — A 50-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of battery after allegedly shoving a property manager at Hawthorne Village on Hawthorne Drive.
8:33 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1200 block of West A Street.
11:30 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at Palouse Juice on South Main Street.
1:54 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on South Jefferson and East Third streets.
3:46 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the Hope Center on West Pullman Road.5:57 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at the Dollar Tree on South Blaine Street.
8 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
11:44 p.m. — Students reportedly returned from winter break to find items stolen from multiple rooms at Pi Kappa Phi on Deakin Avenue. Graffiti was also reported.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:15 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 200 block of Wyoming Street in Deary.
5:35 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-moose collision was reported at mile marker 351 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow. No injuries were reported to the driver; the moose reportedly ran off and the car sustained damage.
7:21 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported at mile marker 341 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.