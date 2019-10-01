MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:59 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of South Blaine Street.
7:41 a.m. — A juvenile male reportedly pushed a teacher at Moscow High School. The report will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.
11:02 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 2000 block of South Main Street.
1:33 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street Extension.
3:05 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Russell Elementary School on North Adams Street.
3:42 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 500 block of East E Street.
5:55 p.m. — A package containing an HDTV antenna was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 400 block of Ridge Road.
6:35 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at WinCo.
7:25 p.m. — A woman on the 100 block of East A Street reported her husband has a history of being physically abusive.
11:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
11:39 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Blake and Taylor avenues.
11:55 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
Saturday
8:22 a.m. — A noise complaint was made at Aspen Park of Cascadia on Rowe Street.
4:37 p.m. — A false ID was reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
7:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of Baker Street.
Sunday
5:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made near Wells Fargo on South Main Street.
12:46 p.m. — An alpaca was reportedly running loose in the area of North Washington and East Morton streets.
2:45 p.m. — An electric holiday light display was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1500 block of West A Street.
3:29 p.m. — A 44-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on South Jefferson and East Third streets.
4:58 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1200 block of Nez Perce Drive.
6:04 p.m. — A man living in his vehicle behind Palouse Mall reportedly exposed himself to a woman leaving Marshalls. The man denied the accusation.
6:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
8:38 p.m. — Two juvenile males reportedly ran from a woman’s property on the 1100 block of East B Street when she returned home. The woman reported finding a sandwich stuck to her window. She has video of the boys coming and going to her house multiple times, and police are trying to locate the boys.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:18 p.m. — A loader for a logging operation was potentially damaged on Tamarack Road near Troy.
4:41 p.m. — A cedar tree was reportedly stolen on Tamarack Road near Troy.
Saturday
3:01 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off the road at mile marker 3 on State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
Sunday
11:26 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 13 on State Highway 8 near Troy.
3:52 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 27.5 on State Highway 8 near Deary.
4:23 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of McCall Street in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:48 a.m. — Police responded to a rear-end collision with two vehicles on the 500 block of East Main Street.
11:30 a.m. — Police responded to a possible theft of an automobile on California Street.
2:49 p.m. — Police arrested a 28-year-old man on an out of county warrant on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
4:17 p.m. — Police arrested a 35-year-old man for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 270.
4:57 p.m. — A package was stolen off a porch on the 1000 block of Northeast D Street.
9:04 p.m. — A possible fall was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.
Saturday
1:24 a.m. — EMS took an unconscious person to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
1:33 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
6:06 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary after an undisclosed amount of money was found missing from Zoe’s Coffee. The back door appeared to have been forced open.
3:24 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Grand Avenue and Nye Street.
3:54 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:23 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of choking on the 400 block of East Main Street but the patient did not need to be taken to the hospital.
Sunday
6:28 a.m. — EMS took a man to PRH after he walked into the Pullman Police Department lobby possibly suffering from cold exposure.
11:48 a.m. — A window was shattered at the former Cougar Entertainment Center building on the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue.
5:07 p.m. — Police arrested a 26-year-old man on a Whitman County warrant for failure to appear on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:06 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute report on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
9:51 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute on the 1000 block of Southeast Latah Street.
11:27 p.m. — Police took a 16-year-old boy to PRH in protective custody after he was reported yelling at his mother on Park Wood Drive. He also allegedly punched holes in a wall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:23 p.m. — Deputies cited and released a man for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle without a permit.
8:11 p.m. — Deputies determined an abandoned vehicle on Wawawai Road was a stolen vehicle from Asotin County.
Saturday
8:42 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report in Albion.
Sunday
2:29 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Westacott Road near Palouse.
1:14 p.m. — A patrol vehicle was damaged in a noninjury accident on Mill Street in Colfax.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:32 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Orton Hall.
11 a.m. — Vandalism was reported at Webster Hall.
1:16 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Kimbrough Music Building.
9:46 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Saturday
2:42 a.m. — Vandalism was reported at Gannon Hall.
1:34 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 1100 block of North Fairway Road.
11:12 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 400 block of Northeast Lincoln Drive.