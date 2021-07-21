PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
10:41 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
12:32 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
9:11 p.m. — Police were informed of a person making threats on the 200 block of Northwest Tingley Court.
4:02 a.m. — Suspicious banging noises were reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Deane Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of State Highway 26 and Colfax Airport Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:12 a.m. — Smoke was reported in a server room on the 200 block of West Third Street. The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and Avista responded.
9:18 a.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen at CHAS Clinic.
12:39 p.m. — A possible stolen vehicle was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
4:14 p.m. — Laundry was reportedly stolen from a laundry room on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
4:23 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly tampered with on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
5:21 p.m. — A male on the 1700 block of North Polk Street was reportedly scammed of $40 over the internet.
5:34 p.m. — A vehicle with bicycles on the back reportedly damaged one of the car wash’s brushes at Mobil gas station on Troy Road.
7:28 p.m. — A male reportedly stole $375 worth of merchandise from Walmart. He reportedly cut his hand badly while stealing the items. Police have yet to contact him.
Tuesday
4:39 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Elm Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:11 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 100 block of West A Street in Troy.
11:27 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
9:04 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 4300 block of Lenville Road near Moscow.
11:16 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported at Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy.
11:45 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana at Spring Valley Reservoir.