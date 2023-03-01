PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:34 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of Hill Street.
1:28 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.
2:26 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Oak Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:14 a.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Thorn Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:29 p.m. — A noninjury car crash blocked the roadway on Troy Road and Washington Street.
11:09 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Walmart parking lot.
11:29 p.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of battery following a domestic dispute on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:25 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on U.S. Highway 95.
