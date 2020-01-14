PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
6:12 a.m. — Police collected a drug pipe for destruction from Walmart.
7:16 a.m. — Police responded to a report of harassment on Spaulding Street.
10:29 a.m. — Police responded to a report of rocks thrown at Power Smoke Shop on Main Street.
1:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Grand Avenue and Davis Way.
2:48 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Monroe and Campus streets.
4:48 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of theft and making a false statement at Walmart.
Saturday
9:49 a.m. — Pullman Fire Department responded to a possible fire on Lake Street and determined it to be a cooking problem.
12:11 p.m. — Water was pooling around the drains downtown.
7 p.m. — A possible hit and run was reported on Stadium Way and Valley Road.
7:31 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Main Street.
8:07 p.m. — A person called to report receiving death threats from the NSA.
8:17 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
9:28 p.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of possible self-harm on Harrison Street.
Sunday
1:21 a.m. — Snowballs were being thrown at cars on Campus and Ruby streets.
8:26 a.m. — Police helped an elderly man dig his car out on Larry Street.
11:17 a.m. — Police assisted a man walking in the snow on Crestview Street.
1:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
2:16 p.m. — A two-vehicle non-injury collision was reported on Campus and Ruby streets.
3:41 p.m. — Police and fire responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Westwood Drive. No one was taken to the hospital.
6:04 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of theft at Walmart.Monday
3:24 a.m. — Police warned a man running down the middle of Bishop Boulevard toward Main Street.
3:59 a.m. — Police and fire responded to a report of a fall on Greyhound Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:18 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on Sumner Street in Colfax.
12:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a sex offense at the Tekoa Care Center.
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office reported 10 vehicle accidents that were handled by deputies, Washington State Patrol or Colfax Police on Friday in Whitman County.
Saturday
2:46 p.m. — A 41-year-old Palouse woman was arrested on a warrant on Mohr Street in Palouse.Sunday
2:51 p.m. — A man was arrested in St. John for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant. Another man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:16 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested at Waller Hall on an out-of-county warrant.
6:44 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of reckless driving on Wilson Road.
Sunday
1:39 a.m. — A 21-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of reckless driving on Fairway Road.
2:24 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported at Wilmer-Davis Hall.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
10:37 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 700 block of Indian Hills Drive.
10:40 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1100 block of Slonaker Drive.
11:28 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 100 block of South Hayes Street.
12:45 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2100 block of West Pullman Road.
2:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Line Street and West Pullman Road.
5:51 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
5:57 p.m. — A 10-year-old boy was reportedly bit by a neighbor’s dog on the 700 block of Leith Street. The boy was taken to Moscow Family Medicine QuickCARE and the dog was impounded because it does not have vaccination records.
8:46 p.m. — A man was reportedly hiding behind bushes whistling and kissing in the direction of another man and telling him to come to him on the 600 block of West Pullman Road. Police were unable to locate the man.
Saturday
8:19 a.m. — A 28-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 600 block of South Jefferson Street.
8:44 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
9:27 a.m. — A 67-year-old woman died at her residence on the 1700 block of North Polk Street Extension.
10:57 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2200 block of West Pullman Road.
11:55 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
1:31 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of presenting a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
2:45 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Walmart.
4:15 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1700 block of East Sixth Street.
6:17 p.m. — A dog reportedly bit a 4-year-old boy on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street but the bite did not break the skin
7:52 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1700 block of East Sixth Street.
Sunday
1:27 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near Champions Grill and Bar on South Main Street.
11:05 a.m. — A dog reportedly bit an individual on North Washington and East D streets but the bite did not break the skin.
12:38 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Main and East D streets.
1:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported in a Kibbie Dome parking lot on Perimeter Drive.
4:32 p.m. — A child was reportedly throwing snowballs at cars on the 2600 block of Troy Road. Police were unable to locate the child.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:06 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
12:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Hatter Creek Road near Princeton.
6:02 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at mile marker 341 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
10:48 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of McCall Street in Juliaetta.
Saturday
8:08 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
Nine vehicle slideoffs were reported Friday through Sunday.