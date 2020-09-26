LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Sept. 18
Joseph Travis, 26, and Emilie Arrell, 21, both of Pullman
Katie Hash, 27, and Travis Winther, 28, both of Viola
Wesley Loertscher, 23, and Emily Crowe, 24, both of Juliaetta
Monday
Matthew Grotheer, 30, of Moscow, and Katie Plourde, 23, of Lewiston
Timothy Yockey, 29, of Troy, and Kendra Sanchez, 27, of Moscow
Tuesday
Mason Kingsley, 29, and Jaycie Belnap, 23, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Daniel Rowley, 34, and Alexiss Turner, 33, both of Moscow
Craig Shepherd, 49, and Jennifer Johnson, 53, both of Moscow
Kevin Repp, 37, of Endicott, and Emilee Johnson, 27, of Pullman
Thursday
Trevor Drollette, 34, and Nichole Johnson, 35, both of Troy
Divorces
Sept. 18
Benjamin and Corinne Harmon
Nathan Ivy and Kirsten Nielsen
Monday
Alice and Mikal Krogstrand
Sentencings
Tuesday
Clyde Ewing, 42, homeless, was convicted of assault and malicious injury to property and was sentenced to one year probation and ordered to pay $157.50 in fines, fees and court costs and $93.75 in restitution.
Wednesday
Jennifer Reser, 31, of Umatilla, Ore., was convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia and ordered to pay $397.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
Robert Chambers, 38, of Princeton, was convicted of two counts of battery and sentenced to six months probation, three days in jail and ordered to pay $657.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:50 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery with traumatic injury and in the presence of a child, attempted strangulation, intentional destruction of a telecommunications line, malicious injury to property and disturbing the peace on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
6:25 a.m. — A 49-year-old man was cited for suspicion of malicious injury to property at Sunset Mart.
8:28 a.m. — A man reportedly unlawfully entered a maintenance garage, retrieved property he left there and caused damage to the building on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
10:55 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
12:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported near La Casa Lopez.
1:09 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the Identity apartment complex on South Main Street.
2:33 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at AutoZone.
4:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Blaine and East Sixth streets.
4:24 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Taj Grocery.
5:02 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Lauder Avenue and Lenter Street.
6:18 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of stolen property on South Main Street and Sweet Avenue.
9:17 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of false identification at The Plant Bar and Grill.
9:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
11:30 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI outside Gritman Medical Center.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:37 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on Coyote Grade Road near Genesee.
7:04 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was cited after he allegedly drove into a fence on South Main Street in Troy and left the scene without reporting the crash damage.
8:02 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 1000 block of Jones Loop Road in Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
5:09 a.m. — A woman reported someone outside her window on Myrtle Street but police did not locate anyone in the area.
3:39 p.m. — Police responded to a report of people holding abortion-related signs on Bishop Boulevard but there was no crime.
5 p.m. — EMS responded to a reported overdose on Brandi Way.
10:34 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession and making false statements on Monroe and Garfield streets.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:30 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Albion Road in Colfax.
8:03 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer crash was reported on Lancaster Road in St. John.
10:51 p.m. — A 36-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested for drug-related charges on State Route 128 in Clarkston.