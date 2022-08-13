LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
July 29
Cameron Paul Brown, 28, and Reena Hallelujah Dane Walker, 28, both of Moscow.
Aug. 1
Steven Daniel Weeks, 23, and Sarah Jessica Kinney, 25, both of Pullman.
Kanwardeep Singh, 33, and Begona de Quintana Lasa, 31, both of Pullman.
Aug. 2
Adam Blake Strang, 42, and Brooke Rene Kayser, 26, both of Moscow.
Aug. 3
Stefan Firaydun Faridani, 28, of La Jolla, Calif., and Katie Kay Malberg, 28, of Pullman.
Roger Wayn Bloomer, 25, of Clark Fork, Idaho, and Korah Mamie Molsee, 18, of Elk River.
Aug. 4
Trevor John Williams 26, and Allyson Eileen Bradetich, 24, both of Pullman.
Alexander Matthew Garey, 19, and Sonnet Nichelle Blunt, 18, both of Moscow.
Monday
Patrick Michael Coulter, 23, and Gracey Kay Meyer, both of Genesee.
Seth Lockett Edward Aurelius, 22, and Anahi Moreno Vargas, 21, both of Caldwell, Idaho.
Ryan Victor Fine, 25, and Kelley Christine Hinkle, 23, both of Moscow.
Wednesday
Adam William Brass, 28, and Nina Kaylene Mazza, 25, both of Pullman.
Ethan Alexander Davis, 21, of Spokane, and Madison Mackenzie Kralman, 21, of Walla Walla.
Cody Bennett Stradley, 29, and Cayla Marie Judy, 24, both of Moscow.
Isabell Haili Castillo, 23, and Cole Shan Hemphill, 22, both of Potlatch.
Thursday
Jason Darrel Miller, 50, and Nancy Dolores Bell, 52, both of Moscow.
Divorces
Tuesday
Erin Ann Dyer and Travis Jay Dyer.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
July 29
Maxwell Nelson Goins, 22, and Kennedy Renae Cruz, 22, both of Pullman.
Aug. 1
Edmund Barclay Brown, 25, of Moscow, and Kiana Ito Pitman, 25, of Deary.
Aug. 2
Jesse David Cherry, 28, and Ricki Jean Olson, 25, both of Pullman.
Aug. 3
Alexander David Reyes Avila, 36, and Christian Raye Gonzales, 32, both of Pullman.
Bradley Cecil Bonds, 23, of Nampa, Idaho, and Emma Catherine Goebel, 22, of Boise.
Aug. 4
Daniel Clarence Barnhart, 50, of Follansbee, W.Va., and Carrie Renee Doramus, 45, of Palouse.
Robert Daniel Mcintosh, 29, and Elizabeth Marian Quinley, 28, both of Pullman.
Aug. 5
Michael Anthony Martin, 29, and Kayla Marie Davis, 27, both of Palouse.
Monday
Elijah David Shoemake, 30, and Katlyn Tabitha Struxness, 29, both of Pullman.
Wednesday
Dewayne John Close, 31, of Spotsylvania, Va., and Elizabeth Helena May, 25, of Colfax.
Thursday
Victor Manuel Penuelas Gutierrez, 50, and Melissa Lee Teller, 48, both of Pullman.
Tavaris Larry Darnell, 33, of Moscow, and Kristal Dawn Chadd, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Lane James Melcio II, 19, and Carly Breanne Ferrel, 26, both of St. John.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:43 a.m. — A disorderly customer was reported at Cafe Artista. The person left on their own.
9:02 a.m. — A field fire was reported on Farm Road.
11:43 p.m. — A vehicle crashed into a house on the 400 block of Paradise Drive. There were no injuries.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:24 p.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on Idaho Highway 8.
9:23 p.m. — Threats were reported on Genesee Troy road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:42 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Staley Drive.
11:59 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 600 block of Southwest Sundance Court.
3:58 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Indiana Street.
10:32 p.m. — A man was warned for noise after reportedly being loud and disruptive on South Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:04 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was cited for driving with a suspended license on Main Street in Colfax.
11:26 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.
WSU POLICE
Friday
12:52 a.m. — Medics responded to a report of chest pain on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.